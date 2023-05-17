Johnny Depp responds to Backlash at Cannes

CANNES, France At first, you had to wonder if they were running out of time.

Twenty minutes after the Cannes Film Festival press conference for Jeanne du Barry was due to begin on Wednesday, neither the film’s actress-director, Mawenn, nor its lead actor, Johnny Depp, had actually shown up.

Were they hoping to avoid questions? For Mawenn, who was accused of spitting at a journalist in February, and Depp, who recently won a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard after making allegations of physical and sexual abuse, the questions about their personal scandals could overwhelm all the talk of the film they were meant to promote. Both were present the night before when Jeanne du Barry opened the festival, but the Cannes premieres are famous and end with the usual standing ovation. Meeting the press would be a whole different matter.

Depp, who hasn’t starred in a major Hollywood movie in five years, had already missed the morning photo call for Jeanne du Barry, a French-language drama in which he plays Louis XV opposite the titular courtesan of Mawenn. It fell to Mawenn to take on this nomination alone, and 25 minutes into Jeanne du Barry’s press conference, Mawenn walked into the media room with her still nowhere to be found leading man.

At first, she opened up about her absence, revealing that she originally offered the role of Depps to several French actors who passed. Eventually, she reached out to Depp, feeling that his nationality was less important than her other concerns: I wanted to feel strongly about the actor, especially since I was hugging and kissing him later.