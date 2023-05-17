Entertainment
Johnny Depp responds to Backlash at Cannes
CANNES, France At first, you had to wonder if they were running out of time.
Twenty minutes after the Cannes Film Festival press conference for Jeanne du Barry was due to begin on Wednesday, neither the film’s actress-director, Mawenn, nor its lead actor, Johnny Depp, had actually shown up.
Were they hoping to avoid questions? For Mawenn, who was accused of spitting at a journalist in February, and Depp, who recently won a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard after making allegations of physical and sexual abuse, the questions about their personal scandals could overwhelm all the talk of the film they were meant to promote. Both were present the night before when Jeanne du Barry opened the festival, but the Cannes premieres are famous and end with the usual standing ovation. Meeting the press would be a whole different matter.
Depp, who hasn’t starred in a major Hollywood movie in five years, had already missed the morning photo call for Jeanne du Barry, a French-language drama in which he plays Louis XV opposite the titular courtesan of Mawenn. It fell to Mawenn to take on this nomination alone, and 25 minutes into Jeanne du Barry’s press conference, Mawenn walked into the media room with her still nowhere to be found leading man.
At first, she opened up about her absence, revealing that she originally offered the role of Depps to several French actors who passed. Eventually, she reached out to Depp, feeling that his nationality was less important than her other concerns: I wanted to feel strongly about the actor, especially since I was hugging and kissing him later.
Mawenn’s questions were mostly kept to a minimum, and none concerned her altercation with French journalist Edwy Plenel, who said Mawenn had spat on her in a Paris restaurant, which she more or less confirmed because he had investigated multiple allegations of sexual abuse against director Luc Besson, who had a son with Mawenn when she was just 16. (Besson has denied the charges, by nine women, and French authorities have said that after an investigation, the director will not face any charges. If nothing else, Cannes is a reminder that nearly every major figure in film French film industry have a large controversy section on Wikipedia.)
But it was just a warm-up for Depp, who entered 42 minutes late to heavy murmurings from reporters, then walked to the dais to kiss Mawenn on the top of the head.
Depp, who spoke mostly in whispered metaphors, first discussed the role’s French language requirements, but was quickly asked if he thought Hollywood boycotted him afterwards. he was fired from the Fantastic Beasts franchise in 2020 as her legal battles with Heard began to heat up.
Of course, if you’re asked to quit a movie you’re doing because of something that’s just a bunch of vowels and consonants floating around in the air, yes, you feel boycotted, Depp said. . Do I feel boycotted now? No not at all. But I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about it. I don’t need Hollywood anymore.
Depp, 59, continued: It’s a very weird and fun time when everyone wishes they could be themselves, but they can’t. They must line up with the person in front of them. If you want to live this life, I wish you the best. I will be somewhere on the other side.
Depps’ presence at the festival was not without controversy, and although he was acclaimed at the premiere of Jeanne du Barry, an open letter in Liberation, signed by more than 100 actors, criticized the festival for allowing him to attend. This missive followed a dazzling open letter published by Adele Haenela Portrait of a Lady on Fire star, who has announced she will be retiring from the French film industry due to her widespread complacency towards sex offenders.
Recalling that there are people who think he shouldn’t have come to Cannes, Depp launched into a metaphor about being banned from McDonalds, then pictured his detractors as 39 angry people watching me eat a Big Mac on repeat. Who are they? Why do they care? Some species or mashed potato tower, covered in the light of a computer screen, anonymous, apparently with a lot of free time. I don’t think I’m the one who should be worried.
Efforts to bring the conversation back to Jeanne du Barry were mostly lukewarm: Depp continued to rail against the media and his critics, insisting that over the past five or six years as far as I’m concerned, the majority of what you have read is fantastically and horribly written. fiction. But when asked if he thought the film could lead to a career comeback, Depp was jaded.
I keep wondering about the word return, he said. I didn’t go anywhere. In fact, I live about 45 minutes away. Maybe people stopped calling regardless of how scared they were at the time. But I didn’t go anywhere. I remained seated.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/17/movies/johnny-depp-cannes.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stellantis: Brexit deal must be changed or UK car factories will be closed.
- Johnny Depp responds to Backlash at Cannes
- Google’s New Inactive Account Policy Won’t Delete Years Of YouTube Videos
- Key Trump attorney quits legal team as Mar-a-Lago investigation escalates
- Threat actor bypasses detection and protections in Microsoft Azure Serial Console
- Then to Durham, Gloucestershire (A) at the Seat Unique Stadium
- Masked men flee with luxury handbags from posh NJ mall
- New York Institute of Technology President Joins Accelerate LI Board of Directors
- Pakistani police surround Imran Khan’s home, say former leader is hiding suspects during recent riots
- PM Modi to continue Papua New Guinea and Australia visit despite Quad summit postponed – Reuters
- President Joko Widodo visits damaged roads in Sialang Taji Labura village
- THE HAGUE BOLLYWOOD | CLUBBING ABOVE THE SEA, Strandweg, 2586 JW Scheveningen, The Netherlands, May 20, 2023