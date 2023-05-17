Why Shortland Street queer visibility is so important to actress Clementine Mills

Clementine Mills says watching Shortland Street helped her as a young teenager come to terms with her sexuality.

The actor, who identifies as a gender queer woman, says that watching stories featuring lesbians Jay Copeland (Jaime Passier-Armstrong) and Maia Jeffries (Anna Jullienne), who attended the first ceremony of the civil union drama in 2006, had a great impact on her.

Growing up and realizing I was queer and being able to see a story like that on prime-time TV was huge, says Mills, who plays Quinn Cox, one of many surgical registrars competing to join the surgical ward. hospitals.

I didn’t feel like they were any different from heterosexual couples. Everyone was presented as equal. Being able to turn on the TV when I come home from school and see this positive visibility and representation and now, years later, being able to play a queer role is really, really cool.

And also a very proud and shameless queer. She never, at any time really needs to say, I am this or that. It’s just Quinn. She loves who she loves and she never apologizes for it.

Clementine Mills says her role as Quinn Cox on Shortland Street is definitely the best role I’ve auditioned for and the one I’ve felt most connected to.

Mills says that Quinn is sometimes an agent of chaos.

I think he’s a very honest person. She has the best intentions, but sometimes that honesty can lead to misunderstandings and misunderstandings. Few people necessarily get it right away, which I can relate to, she says.

I am neuro-divergent. I didn’t make any conscious decision to play Quinn as neuro-diverse and she certainly wasn’t written that way, but after a few weeks I was like, she’s definitely not neuro-typical.

I never intended to present it that way but, I guess because I’m the one playing it, it came out naturally, just like anyone’s natural energy will seep into character.

Quinn has distinguished itself from other registrars from the start. She arrived late and failed to impress chief of surgery Chris Warner (Michael Galvin) from the start.

She’s a bit of an outsider in that sense of if you were to look at her that first day and say, Well, who’s going to get the surgical position?, you wouldn’t think it would be her.

You think she’ll probably be the first to go, Mills says.

Now, what was supposed to be a fun flirtation with gay couple Maeve (Jess Sayer) and Nicole (Sally Martin) has gotten the young surgeon into hot water.

Misunderstanding what was going on, Madonna (Marianne Diaz) accused Maeve of sexually harassing Quinn.

Mills, while relishing her first role on mainstream prime-time television, knows that anyone in between is unlikely to be popular with fans of the show.

I know a lot of people are very supportive of this relationship, so it’s kind of annoying, I guess worrying, that people are upset, but I think Quinn has the best intentions, she said.

She sees the world a certain way and says that’s how it is. She doesn’t always understand why others are offended or upset by what she does.

British-born Mills left New Zealand at 18 to attend acting school in Sydney. She now works in New Zealand, Australia and the UK.

Her career highlights include starring as Tracey in M ​​Rock with the Sydney Theater Company, starring in Australian feature films Mirror and Zoe Misplaced, and playing Bec in the Aussie LGBTQ+ web series Starting From…Now! which has now garnered 100 million views and an international audience. More recently, she toured with the Pop Up Globe.

Between gigs she auditioned for Shortland Street seven or eight times but says the wait was worth it.

It’s definitely the best role I’ve auditioned for and the one I felt most connected to, adding that she really admires how Shortland Street has pioneered authentic casting, especially over the past decade. .

She also praises the way her bisexual and irreverent persona is used to raise awareness of societal issues from a female perspective.

In the case of sexual harassment, it is most often depicted as a man manipulating a woman.

An Older Woman and a Younger Woman is a less explored, but equally valid narrative, says Mills, adding that it’s also rare to see a neuro-divergent woman on screen.

Something that excites me is presenting the narrative that being neuro-divergent is not a bad thing; it’s like speaking a different language, you know. You are playing a different game. It’s not bad or wrong, it’s just different.

Shortland Street, TVNZ 2, weeknights