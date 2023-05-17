Entertainment
Hollywood writers’ strike could hit content spending at Disney and Netflix
Media companies are trying to control their content spend to make their streaming services profitable. An ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike could lead them to cut spending even further.
Disney (DIS) Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy told Inaugural MoffettNathanson Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference Wednesday that the entertainment giant’s content spending will hit around $30 billion this year, but warned that the strike could impact spending for the rest of the fiscal year: “We’ll update that if it’s appropriate,” she said.
The comments come as Disney aims to cut costs by $5.5 billion, including $3 billion from content savings.
Meanwhile, Netflix (NFLX) content spending was already down in the first quarter of this year compared to the year-ago period. While the company expects total spending for the year to be $17 billion, the writers’ strike adds additional risks as some of the streamer’s top-performing shows, including “Stranger Things” and “Cobra Kai”. suspended production facing closure.
Earlier this month, Hollywood writers went on strike to protest higher wages and other demands amid the streaming boom. This triggered an industry-wide production shutdown.
While Moody’s has warned that some media companies could see their credit ratings suffer as a result of the strike, others point to lower content costs as good news for the industry as investors focus on more on profitability.
“A production work stoppage or even a slowdown that simply uses available scripts could result in significantly less content being delivered to subscription streaming services in 2H 2023,” Rich Greenfield, analyst at Lightshed Partners, written in a note last month. “If the content is not provided to a streaming service, the expense is not borne by the streamer. In turn, operating losses of billions of dollars could be significantly better than expected, the stream of free cash also ending up being much higher than expected (remember how Netflix’s free cash flow was much better than expected during the pandemic).”
Netflix’s first-quarter spending cut of $2.5 billion this year from $3.6 billion a year ago helped improve overall free cash flow to $2.1 billion in the first quarter, compared to just $802 million a year ago. The company also raised its free cash flow projection for the full year to “at least $3.5 billion” from $3 billion previously.
The strike presents other risks
This does not mean that the strike is necessarily good for media companies.
Paramount (PARA) CEO Bob Bakish said on the company’s latest earnings call that the impact of the strike depends on how long it lasts.
“In terms of financial impact, it really ultimately depends on how long the strike lasts,” he said at the time. “But at this point we think it’s probably slightly revenue diluting, flat on [operating income before appreciation and amortization] and accretive [to cash spend.]”
JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth wrote in a note on Tuesday that Netflix could weigh a delay in its crackdown on password sharing in the US amid the strike, a move that will likely impact revenue. , subscribers and the growth of its ad-supported level.
“Paid sharing is effectively a price increase, with paying members sharing their password receiving less value for the same price, or potentially paying more to add an additional member. And for borrowers who are not currently paying, the paid sharing means either activating their own subscription or being added as an additional member, or losing access to NFLX,” Anmuth said.
As a result, he argued, “NFLX may not like the optics of implementing paid sharing when 11,500 WGA writers are on strike, with production suspended or writing on hiatus. on at least a handful of NFLX titles, including Stranger Things S5 & Emily in Paris S4, among others.”
Netflix, which did not immediately respond to Yahoo Finance’s request for comment on the impending rollout, previously said 100 million users had shared accounts. Anmuth estimated that at least 30 million people in this bucket could be converted into paying users, whether as additional members or new subscribers.
Therefore, an ongoing strike “could further delay the acceleration of revenue and subscribers.”
Anmuth also warned of an ad-supported tier ripple effect recently launched by Netflix, writing, “Ultimately, advertising is closely tied to paid sharing, with borrowers likely considering a standard package at $6.99 with ads as a compelling low-cost option. , ad tier ramp-up is also delayed if paid sharing is delayed.”
Advertising, already under pressure amid macroeconomic headwinds, was further complicated by the ongoing strike.
As Anmuth pointed out, Netflix’s very first Upfront presentation moved from an in-person event to a virtual event. The analyst speculated that the change was “linked to the risk of heavy picketing and protest at an in-person event, as well as a lower availability of star talent.” Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and NBCUniversal (CMCSA) also handled more moderate Upfront presentations amid a lack of acting and writing talent.
Alexandra Channel is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance.
