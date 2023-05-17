Jason Momoa steals an action-packed franchise entry – The Hollywood Reporter

THE Fast and Furious movies can all be about fast cars, but the franchise has gotten so crowded that it’s a wonder they’re able to break the speed limit.

The latest installment in this surprisingly enduring series features so many existing and new characters, living and presumed dead, that even creating the roll call sheets must have been a nightmare. There are so many photos of current and former actors lovingly displayed throughout the film that you start to wonder if you’re watching an action movie or the world’s most violent bar mitzvah.

x fast The essential

Spoiler alert: vehicles will be destroyed.

Release date: Friday May 19

Discard: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daneila, Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson , Rita Moreno

Director: Louis Leterrier

Screenwriters: Justin Lin, Dan Mazeau



Rated PG-13, 2 hours 21 minutes

Considering the amount of money these films made for Universal and the fact that the series lasted longer than most of its current viewers will have been alive, it’s hard to blame Vin Diesel and his company for having taken a victory lap. Or tricks, because this supposed ending to the franchise (please contact me about the deck I’m selling) was recently announced to be the first of not two parts but three.

This edition offers more than its fans expect, and by “more” I mean “MORE”. As in: more characters, more stunts, more explosions, more chases, more locations, more everything. Fortunately, x fast doesn’t venture into outer space, which really should be left to James Bond and Tom Cruise. The film also looks back on its rocky start by featuring a mid-film running scene between its main hero and villain for no apparent reason. But then again, there’s always time in this cinematic universe for some totally alien street racing.

THE Fast The franchise has gotten so convoluted that non-rabid fans should be prepared to do some serious homework before seeing this episode, directed by series newcomer Louis Leterrier (The carrier, Now you see Me), which came on short notice when original director Justin Lin backed down after concluding that “this movie isn’t worth my sanity”.

On the other hand, even the most diligent preparation isn’t likely to do much good, given that characters go from living to dead, from hero to villain, or even in film to not, depending on the whim. and the writers’ contract. negotiations. While largely shameless, you can’t fault the creators for keeping the memory of the late Paul Walker alive, whose character reappears here via footage from Fast Five.

It’s because x fast is directly related to this predecessor in that the main villain of it, Dante (Jason Momoa), turns out to be the son of the Brazilian drug kingpin who was killed by Dom Toretto (Diesel) and his team in 2011. Don’t blame your memory if you don’t remember Momoa appearing in that elaborate bridge chase in that film. It’s been pieced together in the footage to make it clear that Dante has a very strong grudge over his father’s death. It looks like Dom isn’t the only one in this series to be moved by the loss of family members.

Momoa, it turns out, is one of the best things to ever happen to the franchise. He’s by far the best villain (not to mention he does a lot of his own stunts) and completely steals the movie with his deliciously lopsided portrayal of Dante, who interrupts his nefarious activities to inform the ever-macho Dom that his “rug matches the drapes.” Momoa isn’t exactly an actor associated with levity, but here he practically dances the part as much as he plays it, taking such frantically gleeful delight in his character’s sadistic taunts that you practically support him even when he threatens to destroy the Vatican. He gives the impression of having blown nitrous oxide before each take. Dante makes the Joker look depressive, and he’s so entertaining that he elevates the series to new heights.

He’s not the only newcomer exposed in the cast, which includes Brie Larson as the Agency’s rogue agent; Alan Richtson (as Momoa, a Aquaman veteran) as the new head of the Agency; Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squadlisten)) as a Brazilian street racer with past ties to Dom; and Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s beloved (Jordana Brewster) granny. Other than giving a moving speech at a family reunion, what else, Moreno’s character has no particular reason to be in the movie, other than when you get the chance to cast Rita Moreno, you take.

The main team – including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, etc. – is back, except this time they are divided into various groups scattered around the world, to better highlight places like Rome, Lisbon and London, among others. (I’m guessing the movie wasn’t shot in Antarctica, where some of the scenes take place, but with that kind of money involved, you never know.) Needless to say, most of these cities turn out to be the worst in the world. experience, especially Rome, which suffers mightily following an outlandish chase sequence and a massive bomb that explodes. With this film and the next Impossible mission – In esteem: part one almost ruining the city, it wouldn’t be surprising if finicky tourists avoided the Spanish Steps for a while.

It’s fun to wait for the next Oscar winner to appear in incongruous ways, from Larson (who’s clearly having fun straddling this world and Marvel Worlds) to Helen Mirren (always crushing on Diesel) to Charlize Theron, once again kicking ass as Cipher. Except this time, Cipher is on the same side as Dom because, as she explains, “The enemy of my enemy is you.” Other returning cast members include John Cena as Dom’s brother, Jakob, now a good guy (try to keep up), Scott Eastwood as “Little Nobody” agent, and Jason Statham, who didn’t follow. really relaxed. There are also plenty of appearances that won’t be revealed here, though a quick internet check will uncover them, including one featuring a certain elder Saturday Night Live actor who appears in an elongated and unfunny episode that stops the picture cold.

Cena is another standout, displaying charm and solid comedic chops in the many scenes in which Jakob protects Dom’s young son (Leo Abelo Perry, delivering perfectly calibrated wide-eyed looks) from Dante. This includes the pair escaping from a passenger plane full of bad guys by taking off in, what else, a smaller plane located in the cargo hold.

Twice in the film, heavy, giant objects ricochet off crowded city streets, wreaking utter havoc in their wake. They’re perfect visual metaphors for the movies themselves, so filled with over-the-top mayhem and testosterone-fueled macho aggression that they’ve become downright ridiculous. What saves x fast it’s that he’s so aware of his own absurdity that he becomes an amusing parody of himself. Otherwise, why would any of the characters point out, “The real question is, how did we let this go on for so long?” It seems a safe bet that the receipts from this opening weekend will provide sufficient explanation.