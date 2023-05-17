University of Tennessee studies entertainment development at Neyland Stadium





The Univ. of Tennessee has officially issued a Request for Information to develop an entertainment district on the Tennessee River waterfront near historic Neyland Stadium. The mixed-use space would include a full-service hotel with condominiums and conference/event space. YOU AD Dany White initiated the exploration of a public-private partnership with today’s broadcast of the RFI to promoters. The hotel would be located next to the southern end of the stadium, transforming the waterfront and football match experience, while providing a facelift to the exterior of Neyland Stadium. The project would meet one of the major objectives of the university to strengthen the connection between the campus and the river. “This is a massive project that has the potential to positively impact our entire city,” White said of what is expected to be a year-round destination that serves Knoxville and the campus community. . “We can’t wait to see what world-class developers come up with.” The university has engaged program management company Brailsford & Dunlavey as a partner in the exploratory phase of the Neyland Entertainment District. Founded in 1993, Brailsford & Dunlavey has worked with hundreds of professional sports teams, universities and municipalities to advise them on market analysis and financial modeling. The Neyland stadium, which can accommodate 101,915 seats, will be the centerpiece of the project. White has made the eighth-largest stadium in the world the focus of facility upgrades for the Flights since joining from UCF in January 2021. Renovations begun last year included an initial $180 million first phase that included an on-ground club, party terrace and sports bar space in the north area under a new video map. Total renovations to Neyland Stadium are expected to cost $340 million, SBJ reported last year. “By the time we finish this pretty massive renovation, we want to have one of, if not the best, stadium in college football,” White told SBJ. The RFI will be open and available for four weeks. After that, the results of the RFI will inform a Request for Proposals (RFP) for interested parties to proceed with design and construction. “We’ve talked about it, but the RFI is sort of the first public step in a public-private partnership that would connect the Thompson-Boling Arena and the stadium,” White said. “You can imagine some really exciting opportunities from a fan experience perspective, similar to what we see across the country, but in professional sports.” Univ. from Tennessee

