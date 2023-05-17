Pilot Killed When Banner Plane Crashes Hollywood Roadway – NBC 6 South Florida

The pilot of a small Banner plane was killed when the plane crashed on a Hollywood road on Wednesday, setting off a fireball and shocking witnesses who saw it crash.

The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. near the 450 block of North Park Road, adjacent to the parking lot of a Target and not far from Memorial Regional Hospital.

Video posted to social media showed the yellow Piper PA-25-235 plane crashed and burning in the street with thick black smoke billowing into the air.

Arielle Toeknee, who works in a nearby building, said she and her colleagues saw the plane crash.

“We saw the yellow plane descend and it was flying very low and we were very worried about it. A few seconds later we saw the banner drop,” she said. “We all ran to the window and unfortunately we saw the plane in flames and it was truly a sight to behold, it was horrible.”

City of Hollywood officials said rescue teams responded and found the single-engine plane fully engulfed in flames.





Christophe Apinis Witness cellphone video shows the burning wreckage of a Banner plane that crashed in Hollywood on May 17, 2023.

Aerial footage showed the scorched wreckage of the plane on the pavement being sprayed with foam by fire crews.

“The plane burst into flames, another person said they saw it nose dive,” said Maddie Barcy, who works in a nearby optometrist’s office.

Officials said the fire was extinguished but one person on board was killed. The identity of the person has not been revealed.

No other injuries were reported and no vehicles were hit by the plane, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been contacted to investigate the crash, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating.

According to the FAA, the plane belongs to Aerial Banners, which uses planes to advertise for businesses.

The company has been linked to five crashes and emergency landings from 2014 to 2019, NBC6 has revealed. A 2019 crash had one of the worst wrecks after the plane crashed into the side of a condo building near Fort Lauderdale and plummeted 14 stories onto a pool deck, killing the pilot.

The pilot of a Banner plane was killed after it crashed into a condominium building in Fort Lauderdale.

NBC6 contacted Aerial Banners for a statement on Wednesday and was awaiting a response.

A person who said he was a friend of the pilot came to the scene later Wednesday and said the victim was in his 20s and had been a professional pilot for several years. He also said the victim had just started learning to fly banner planes and said Wednesday’s flight was either the first or second time he had flown one.

North Park Road was to be closed at the scene throughout the day and through Thursday. Anyone going to the hospital who usually takes this section of Park Road has been asked to take an alternate route.

Please avoid the N. Park Rd. area between Hollywood Blvd and Johnson St., due to an ongoing dual agency operation, involving a plane crash. PLEASE NOTE: You cannot access Memorial Hospital from North Park Rd. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/DA7opViFOE — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) May 17, 2023

