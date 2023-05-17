Entertainment
Pilot Killed When Banner Plane Crashes Hollywood Roadway – NBC 6 South Florida
The pilot of a small Banner plane was killed when the plane crashed on a Hollywood road on Wednesday, setting off a fireball and shocking witnesses who saw it crash.
The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. near the 450 block of North Park Road, adjacent to the parking lot of a Target and not far from Memorial Regional Hospital.
Video posted to social media showed the yellow Piper PA-25-235 plane crashed and burning in the street with thick black smoke billowing into the air.
Arielle Toeknee, who works in a nearby building, said she and her colleagues saw the plane crash.
“We saw the yellow plane descend and it was flying very low and we were very worried about it. A few seconds later we saw the banner drop,” she said. “We all ran to the window and unfortunately we saw the plane in flames and it was truly a sight to behold, it was horrible.”
City of Hollywood officials said rescue teams responded and found the single-engine plane fully engulfed in flames.
Aerial footage showed the scorched wreckage of the plane on the pavement being sprayed with foam by fire crews.
“The plane burst into flames, another person said they saw it nose dive,” said Maddie Barcy, who works in a nearby optometrist’s office.
Officials said the fire was extinguished but one person on board was killed. The identity of the person has not been revealed.
No other injuries were reported and no vehicles were hit by the plane, officials said.
The National Transportation Safety Board has been contacted to investigate the crash, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating.
According to the FAA, the plane belongs to Aerial Banners, which uses planes to advertise for businesses.
The company has been linked to five crashes and emergency landings from 2014 to 2019, NBC6 has revealed. A 2019 crash had one of the worst wrecks after the plane crashed into the side of a condo building near Fort Lauderdale and plummeted 14 stories onto a pool deck, killing the pilot.
The pilot of a Banner plane was killed after it crashed into a condominium building in Fort Lauderdale.
NBC6 contacted Aerial Banners for a statement on Wednesday and was awaiting a response.
A person who said he was a friend of the pilot came to the scene later Wednesday and said the victim was in his 20s and had been a professional pilot for several years. He also said the victim had just started learning to fly banner planes and said Wednesday’s flight was either the first or second time he had flown one.
North Park Road was to be closed at the scene throughout the day and through Thursday. Anyone going to the hospital who usually takes this section of Park Road has been asked to take an alternate route.
No other information was immediately known.
Check back with NBC6 for updates.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/pilot-killed-when-banner-plane-crashes-on-hollywood-roadway/3036269/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pilot Killed When Banner Plane Crashes Hollywood Roadway – NBC 6 South Florida
- The weekend of June 23 can be exciting for recruiting
- Angelina Jolie Unveils Fashion Company Focused on Sustainability, Helping Refugees – The Journal
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Pfizer Canada Partners with Communitech to Launch Health-Focused Accelerator Program
- Physically active women have lower risk of Parkinson’s disease
- The HOPE Project remains committed to the long-term response to the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria – Türkiye
- Joe Biden up 7 points against Donald Trump in 2024 election
- 4 killed, 3 kidnapped when gunmen attack US convoy in Nigeria, police say
- Hallmark Star and ‘Ride’ Actor Jake Foy Are Officially Engaged
- Introducing the new Google Public Sector Board of Directors
- News from our partners: Solar farm enables community grants of nearly 100,000