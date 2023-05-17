Entertainment
Grammy Award-winning rapper Post Malone will stop in San Bernardino
Rapper Post Malone will wrap up his 24-city national tour with a stop at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino.
Malones If Yall Werent Here, Id Be Crying’s North American tour begins July 8 in Noblesville, Indiana, and concludes August 19 with a musical stop in Glen Helen, just south of the High Desert.
On Tuesday, Malone announced his fifth full album, Austin, the record named after the rapper’s birth name, Austin Richard Post, according to Variety.
The Grammy-winning artists’ album will be released on July 28, preceded by single Mourning, which is due out on Friday. The album follows on from Twelve Carat Toothache last year.
I love you so much and am so excited to get out there and do more shows for all of you,” Malone, 27, said in a written statement. Help me put a baby through college and get out. A cool new production, new songs and a very very handsome man on stage. Sending love to you and yours.
New baby, new lifestyle
Last month, the rapper shared a selfieon Instagramand addressed concerns from fans who noticed he had recently lost weight.
“Hello everyone, hope you’re having a great night. I meant I’m not on drugs,” Malone wrote in the caption. “A lot of people have asked me about my weight loss and I guess, on stage. I have a lot of fun on stage and I’ve never felt healthier.”
Malone admitted he prioritizes his health and has changed his diet since welcoming his first child, a girl, with his fiancé in May 2022, according to People.
“I guess daddy’s life started and I decided to quit the sodas and start eating better so I could be with this little angel for a long time,” he said. “The next step is to smoke and brew but I like to think of myself as a patient man lol!”
Malone added that he was back in the studio working on new music. He also thanked his fans for their patience and support.
Post Malones 2023 North American Tour dates include:
- July 8 Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center
- July 9 Cincinnati, Ohio at the Riverbend Music Center
- July 11 Detroit, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theater
- July 12 Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at the Star Lake Pavilion
- July 14 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- July 15 East Troy, Wisconsin at Alpine Valley Music Theater
- July 17 Buffalo, New York at Darien Lake Amphitheater
- July 19 Toronto, Ontario at the Budweiser Stage
- July 22 Mansfield, Massachusetts at the Xfinity Center
- July 23 Hartford, Connecticut at the XFINITY Theater
- July 25 Camden, New Jersey at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- July 26 Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live
- July 29 Charlotte, NC at the PNC Music Pavilion
- July 31 West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater
- August 1 Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
- August 3 Atlanta, Georgia at Lakewood Amphitheater
- August 5 Dallas, Texas at the Dos Equis Pavilion
- August 8 Houston, Texas at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- August 10 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at the Isleta Amphitheater
- August 12 Phoenix, Arizona at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater
- August 13 San Diego, CA at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater
- August 15 Wheatland, CA at Toyota Amphitheater
- August 16 Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheater
- August 19 San Bernardino, CA at Glen Helen Amphitheater
Citi Entertainment presaletickets for Post Malone began on Wednesday. General online ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster.
Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz can be reached at 760-951-6227 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz
