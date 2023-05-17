



Cast of Venom 3 According DeadlineOscar-nominated Chiwetel Ejiofor has found his next Marvel project in the form of upcoming Sony Pictures Venom 3. Ejiofor is no stranger to the superhero genre, having previously starred as Mordo in the Marvel Studios films Doctor Strange and as Copley in Netflix’s The Old Guard. Further details about his character in the next installment of the Tom Hardy-led Spider-Man spin-off franchise are still being kept under wraps. What to expect in Venom 3? Venom 3 marks the feature debut of Kelly Marcel, who previously wrote the screenplay for the first two films. The third installment will once again feature Mad Max: Fury Road star Tom Hardy reprising his role as the titular Eddie Brock/symbiote. The untitled project is produced by Hardy and Marcel, who is also writing the screenplay based on a story she co-created with Hardy. Other producers include Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Hutch Parker. The anti-hero was last seen in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which he was accidentally transported into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Joining Hardy and Ejiofor is Ted Lasso star Juno Temple. It’s still unclear if the stars of the franchise, including Michelle Williams, would also return. Venom: Let There Be Carnage was directed by Andy Serkis. It featured Eddie and Venom taking on maniacal serial killer Cletus Kasady/Carnage (Woody Harrelson) and Frances Barrison/Shriek (Naomie Harris). Following its theatrical release on October 1, 2021, the sequel broke pandemic box office records by becoming the second highest-grossing film of 2021 in the United States with a domestic gross of over $200 million and a worldwide gross. over $500 million. Together, the two Venom films have grossed $1.36 billion worldwide. The post office Venom 3 Cast: Doctor Strange actor joins Sony’s Marvel sequel appeared first on ComingSoon.net – Movie Trailers, TV and Streaming News, and More.

