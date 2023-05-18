Seth MacFarlane quits ‘Family Guy’ amid Hollywood writers’ strike





He is no longer part of the “Family”. “Family Guy” and “American Dad!” Creator and star Seth MacFarlane has announced his resignation amid the controversial Hollywood writers’ strike. The 49-year-old and his showrunners Brian Boyle, Matt Weitzman, Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin have come out in support of the Writers Guild of America’s ongoing work stoppage, Deadline recently reported. MacFarlane who voiced the “Family Guy” characters, including Peter, Brian and Stewie Griffin, and “American Dad!” frontman Stan Smith reportedly has no plans to return until an agreement between the WGA and his studio, 20eTelevision, is reached. “Family Guy” wrapped its 21st season on Fox on May 7; however, the popular “American Dad!” MacFarlane is two months into its 20th season, which premiered March 27 on TBS. The latter already has three months of scripts and voiceovers in the box, according to Deadline, and the studio should devise a plan to move forward with the rest of the season. Neither MacFarlane nor his Fuzzy Door Productions received a suspension letter from NBCUniversal, according to the publication.





Seth MacFarlane, 49, has aligned himself with the writers’ strike. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP





MacFarlane, the creator of ‘Family Guy’ (above), has no plans to return until a deal is reached with WGA and the studios. 20thCentFox/courtesy Everett Collection





MacFarlane regularly voices Peter, Brian and Stewie Griffin in the adult cartoon series “Family Guy”. Getty Images/Momodu Mansaray





McFarlane, Mila Kunis, Mike Henry, Alex Borstein, Arif Zahir and Seth Green attend Fox’s “Family Guy” 400th Episode Celebration at Fox Studio Lot on November 12, 2022. Getty Images/Momodu Mansaray The Emmy Award winner participated in the 2007-2008 Writers’ Strike thatlasted 100 daysso joining the bandwagon 15 years later might not come as a shock. The Post has reached out to representatives for MacFarlane for comment. In May. On February 2, the WGA announced that its members in California, New York and other cities would refuse to work after the union and the studios objected to a new three-year contract after their contract expired. current. Many of America’s favorite TV shows, including “Abbott Elementary,” “Stranger Things” and “House of Dragon,” among many others, were affected by the strike.





Workers and supporters of the Writers Guild of America demonstrate outside the Fox offices after union negotiators called for a strike by film and television writers in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David Swanson





MacFarlane participated in the Writers’ Strike from 2007 to 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni However, WGA members recently decided against picketing the 2023 Tony Awards amid their ongoing walkout. “Tony Awards Productions (a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theater Wing) has informed us that they are modifying this year’s show to conform to specific requests from the WGA, and therefore the WGA will not be making picketing against the show,” a statement from the organization read.

