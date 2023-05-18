James Gunn Provides Update On Casting New Batman Actor For The DC Universe





DC Studios Boss and Filmmaker James Gunn Provides Update on Finding the New Bruce Wayne in the Next DC Universe Batman: The Brave and the Bold. Warner Bros. Discovery is starting over with its cinematic universe based on DC Comics properties. As the DCEU wraps up this summer with the flash film, Gunn and Peter Safran are creating a new DC Universe, which will have more interconnectivity between television and film. DC Studios is currently working on Chapter 1, “Gods and Monsters”, which will correctly begin with Superman: Legacy. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT One of the ongoing projects is Batman: The Brave and the Bold, which will feature a new iteration of the Caped Crusader. As Gunn provided updates on various DC Universe TV shows and movies on social media, one fan asked how old Bruce Wayne would be in this particular franchise. Gunn replied that they haven’t even cast Batman yet, which means they don’t yet know how old he will be in the DC Universe. It’s unclear if they’ve even started casting for Batman or if they have any actors in mind they want to cast the new Dark Knight for. Gunn hasn’t said when they will actually begin casting for Batman: The Brave and the Bold. RELATED: Predicting When Every DC Universe Movie Will Release

What type of actor is DC Studios looking for with Batman? THE Superman: Legacy The casting department is looking to tap into a version of Clark Kent who will be in his twenties in this incarnation. However, based on Gunn’s past comments, there will apparently be various DC heroes already established in this franchise. This raises questions about this world’s Batman and what kind of actor they might be looking to cast for the DC Universe. From Batman: The Brave and the Bold will focus on a version of Bruce who will be a father, this is clearly a Dark Knight who is far along in his journey as a crime fighter. Based on that notion alone, whoever gets cast as Batman will likely be around 30-40 years old at the very least. This would make the most sense since it will be an incarnation of Batman who is surrounded by an established Bat-Family. It will be interesting to see who they tap into as Batman for the DC Universe, especially compared to actors who have played the iconic DC hero before. But since the Batman the reboot doesn’t even have a release date or director, so it might be a while before they get down to casting their new Dark Knight. Hope more details about Batman: The Brave and the Bold will be released later this year. Source: james gunn/Twitter Key Release Dates

