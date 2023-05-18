Johnny Depp says he doesn’t need Hollywood in Cannes Film

Johnny Depp, who received a standing ovation for his latest film, ‘Jeanne Du Barry,’ at the Cannes Film Festival, told reporters at the French festival that he was done with Hollywood and took aim at the media, saying that what had been written about him was “fiction.”

At a press conference on Wednesday, after Depp arrived 45 minutes late, the actor said, “Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? Well, you don’t need to have a pulse to feel at the time that it was all just a weird joke.

He cryptically added, “When you’re asked to quit a movie you’re doing because of something that’s just a bunch of vowels and consonants floating around in the air.” But he didn’t seem to finish his sentence.

Depp would have been fired of his role in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise amid his legal battle with Amber Heard.

Do I feel boycotted now? Depp said. “Not at all. But I don’t feel boycotted, because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t really feel the need for Hollywood anymore.

Johnny Depp, with director Maiwenn and Pierre Richard, says he no longer needs Hollywood at the Cannes Film Festival. Nivière David/Abaca/Sipa USA/Sipa USA

Depp’s appearance in the high-profile French film has been described as a “comeback” by many, but the controversial star doesn’t see it that way.

I keep wondering about the word return, because I haven’t been anywhere, he said. Maybe people stopped calling out of fear at that point, but I didn’t get anywhere.

He added, “Saying ‘return’ is almost like I’m going to go out and do a tap dance my best and I hope you approve.

The lawsuit between Depp and Heard caught the public eye and it appeared to challenge what was written in the press.

Depp stars in ‘Jeanne Du Barry,’ which opened the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. KCS Press / MEGA

The majority of you who have read in the last five or six years, as far as my life and I are concerned, the majority of what you have read is fantastically and horribly written fiction, he said.

Depp’s new film received a standing ovation as the festival’s opening film on Tuesday night. Depp plays King Louis XV and speaks French in the role.

He walked the red carpet arm in arm with director Maiwenn, and the couple held hands as they entered the theater to the applause of the audience.

Despite an online campaign, dubbed “#CannesYouNot” by Amber Heard supporters, Page Six hasn’t spotted any protesters outside of the film. Again, demonstrations of any kind were banned from the highly policed ​​festival.

The controversial actor doesn’t see the French film as a comeback. David Boyer/ABACA/Shutterstock

Fest director Thierry Fremaux spoke of the backlash over the airing of Depp’s film, saying at another press conference: “I’m the last person to be able to discuss any of this. If there’s anyone in the world who isn’t interested in this highly publicized process, it’s me. I don’t know what it is. I care about Johnny Depp as an actor.

Depp also took aim at the media. PA

In 2019, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Heard for $50million – and alleged the actress defamed him by falsely claiming he abused her in a Washington Post op-ed in 2018, although she did not name him.

Heard responded by counter-suing him for $100 million.

Depp won his case and Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages.