From Sara Ali Khan to Manushi Chhillar, Bollywood has turned the red carpet into a big fashion show





The first day of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival ended with celebrities walking the red carpet looking their best. It was undoubtedly a glorious affair from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s glorious Sara Ali Khan lehenga to Manushi Chhillar in a wedding dress by designer Fovari. The festival is scheduled for May 16-27 and is sure to bring stellar fashion moments for days to come. As Day 1 draws to a close, we take a look at Bollywood’s finest hour fashion moments on the red carpet. Sara Ali Khan took the desi opting for an embroidered Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation. The lehenga had delicate threads and tiny embellishments with great grace and charm. She wore a short-sleeved blouse with a plunging neckline in the same color scheme and carried a heavy work dupatta pinned like a veil. Also Read: Cannes 2023: Once You See Sara Ali Khan’s Fabulous Black Moschino Dress, You’ll Eat Your Heart Out Manushi Chhillar was a vision in white. The actress looked phenomenal in a stunning white gown from designer Fovari’s bridal collection. The strapless corseted bodice came with a beautiful trail to follow. Manushi Chhillar at the Cannes Film Festival Photo credit: Instagram/@sabrinawhite98 Esha Gupta made her Cannes debut in a Nicholas Jebran dress. The flowing pastel dress with a very daring thigh-high slit, mesh neckline and 3D floral embroidery was an elegant red carpet look. The minimalist dress was complemented by glamorous makeup and a chic hairstyle. Also read: The Cannes Film Festival 2023: Everything you need to know, from ticket cost to prices Farhana Bodi, an Indian influencer opted for a neon green dress from the designer brand Atelier Zuhra. The custom made lemon feather dress came with a large bow and a 3 meter trail to follow. It also featured fringe-like embellishments on the strapless neckline. Farhana Bodi in a lime green dress Photo credit: AFP Urvashi Rautela chose a pink tulle dress by Sima Couture for Day 1 of the festival. The strapless number featured an embellished pink bodice, followed by a layered ruffled skirt bottom and a gorgeous tulle train. What is your favorite look from Day 1 of the Cannes Film Festival 2023? Let us know in the comments section below. Read also : Cannes 2023: Class of 2023 debutantes includes Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan and more

