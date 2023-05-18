Entertainment
At a press conference in Cannes, Johnny Depp slams Hollywood, his detractors
The day after Jeanne du Barry opened the Cannes Film Festival, co-star Johnny Depp arrived late to the film’s press conference with some choice words for those who objected to his attendance at the festival, the press, Hollywood and, for good measure, anyone who thinks they are going through a comeback.
The teary-eyed Depp of the night before, the one who enjoyed the fans’ love and standing ovations, was replaced by Johnny Part Two: Ready to Rumble.
Everything the majority of you have read in the past five or six years about my life is fantastically and horribly written fiction, he said, adding that he was here to talk about movies. But even so, it’s like asking the question How are you? but the subtext is god i hate you.
The subtext to this reference to subtext, of course, is the scrutiny Depp faced during the time period in question: for his high-profile legal feuds with his ex-wife Amber Heard and what he revealed about the couple’s tumultuous relationship and Depp’s substance use; for other legal setbacks, including a battle with his former business leaders; for losing the role of Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and more. Like Cannes boss Thierry Frmaux, Depp preferred to focus on the film itself.
To make a movie like this, with a cast like this, he told reporters, that should be the goal, anything you can stuff your shoes on, stuff your parrot cage, c is boring, isn’t it. A century-old bird sings an unrecorded Beatles song, he said, adding: You’ll get it later.
The event started half an hour late, with Mawenn, the director, co-writer and star, assuring the packed house that Depp would be joining them in minutes. She and other cast members answered a few questions about what she thought of the reception of the films (incredible) and why an American was chosen to play a French king (Mawenn had initially approached several French actors who all said no). But when the doors swung open to reveal Depp and his inevitable sunglasses, it was clear who everyone was waiting for.
And also why, perhaps, he had chosen to be late (the official excuse was traffic): the majority of the following questions were directed at him; some were about the experience of playing a king and doing it in French (I thought it was brave to [Mawenn] choose a Kentucky hillbilly), but many did not.
Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? he said, echoing a question he had been asked. You have to have no pulse not to feel that, of course, when you’re asked to quit a movie you’re doing for something that’s just a bunch of vowels and consonants in the air, he told reporters. Do I feel boycotted now? No, I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood, because I don’t think of Hollywood. I don’t have much use for Hollywood, do I? It’s a weird and fun time when people feel like they can’t be themselves; they must line up with the person in front of them. If you want to live this life, I wish you the best, I will see you on the other side.
Mawenn bravely tried to turn the conversation around, mentioning Depp’s penchant for choosing a piece of music for each scene when he was dying was Bach but questions like What would you say to those who thought you shouldn’t be at Cannes ? were built to elicit exactly the kind of response they got.
What if someone said I can’t go to McDonalds for life because somewhere 35 people are watching me eat a Big Mac on repeat? Some species, some mashed potatoes, curled up behind an anonymous computer screen, I don’t think it’s me who should be worried.
As for the notion of a return to Cannes, well. I had about 17 returns, and I don’t understand it because I haven’t been anywhere. I live about 45 minutes from here. Maybe people stopped calling out of fear back then, but I got nowhere. That’s the concept. It’s a bizarre mystery.
To prepare for Jeanne du Barry, or any film, he said, above all he must find a way for the viewer to forget who you are and all the baggage you are carrying in the first three minutes. of the movie.
Maybe the next one will be a little easier. At the moment, however, all is baggage, all the time.
