Join us for an unforgettable Bollywood extravaganza in Proud City!

Coming! CABARET SHOWING PROUDLATE GALLERIES NEWS Get ready to be swept away by the vibrant colors, energetic dance moves and haunting music of Bollywood! .- ***.* LONDON THEATER ‘ 3 “Z ‘. mW’ 7 4 Dazzlmg Bollywood Spcctacular’ day, Wednesday Thursday Dinner Show Saturday Sunday Brunches Opening June 13, 2023 Bie1Uni iR; @PI;OI;D ABARET PROUDCABARET.COM [email protected]%,T 02 S o Proud City is delighted to present ‘Bollywood Queen’, a sensational live performance that will transport you to the heart of the Indian film industry. We invite you to join us in Proud City from June 13th for an evening filled with non-stop entertainment, delicious food and an atmosphere that will make you feel like a true Bollywood star! Bollywood Queen is produced by the wonderful Naz Choudry ( BBC Music Awards, Strictly Come Dancing, Bollywood Showstoppers at the o2) Bollywood Queen takes place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings and a selection of brunches on Saturdays and Sundays, exclusively at Proud City! PROUD OFFERS 33% off all house beverages at all our venues for ALL midweek shows – The Original All Stars Cabaret every Thursday at Proud Embankment – 50% OFF PREMIUM TICKETS AND 33% OFF THE ALCOHOL – Brand New Dirty Cabaret Dancer at Proud Embankment – at Proud’s Flagship Venue – Now Thats What I Call Drag Bingo Now 50% Off – Our New Show & Nibbles Tickets: Tickets to the show plus some nibbles for enjoy all alcohol at a reduced price – for only 30! N oe BO Ll e 34: %% ,t PN L VNS FOR THE MID-WEEK SHOW T PERFECT EVENI * * * * LBC RADIO LONDON THEATER R: ei * * * JAW DROPPING ACTS . ‘WEST END BEST FRIEND LT Qses [email protected] b 3 COURSE DINNER SHOW Sk OFF DRINKS LIVE EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT 8 VICTORIA EMBANKMENT, LONDON WC2R 2AB H “JH Ll M !rf i I’HH BURLESQUE AERIAL FIRE DANCE . AND A WHOLE LOTTA SEX APPEAL 33% OFF DRINKS LIVE EVERY FRIDAY SATURDAY NIGHT 8L VEITC TO REIFAMEESM BUATNTKEMEE N, L OUNDFOFNEEWHC 2 R 2’ AB EVERY FRIDAY SATURDAY NIGHT DINNER THREE-COURSE SHOW Book now at www.ProudCabaret.com BRIGHTON Facebook Instagram Twitter Email | | Update subscription For any questions or information please contact us on 020 7482 3867 or visit our website Proud London 32 John Adam St, London WC2N 6BP Copyright 2023 Proud Cabaret. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deal.town/proud-cabaret/join-us-for-an-unforgettable-bollywood-extravaganza-at-proud-city-P3GE6GFF9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos