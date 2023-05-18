Horse boss charged with abusing and murdering cats in divorce filing





This story mentions physical violence towards people and details violence towards animals. Horses chef and co-owner Liz Johnson has accused her husband and co-owner Will Aghajanian of abuse, as well as killing the family cats, in a divorce filing, report it Los Angeles Times. Johnson filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Aghajanian in November 2022, where she alleged her husband physically assaulted her and killed cats. Aghajanian denied the allegations in court filings calling them false allegations. Over the past few days, anonymous posters as well as industry insiders and journalists have hinted at rumors of alleged behavior by the chief co-owners of Horses. According to court documents, Johnson said the family cat she took to a local shelter was seriously injured, with the shelter alleging the cat was abused, a charge Aghajanian denied. Johnson also alleged that Aghajanian tried to feed the cat coyotes because he didn’t like it, according to the filing. Johnson also said he caught Aghajanian violently shaking the cat late at night, after which the animal died the following day. Will put the dead cat in the trash and insisted on keeping the corpse in the house, Johnson said. Johnson also claims in the filings that the mental and psychological abuse of the Aghajanians prevented her from realizing what he was doing to cats. It is not clear if Horses is open for business, but this afternoon there were still a few reservations available on Resy. After the story was published, the Los Angeles Time comments added from Aghajanian. Responding to allegations of domestic and animal abuse, he said he loves cats, mice. And all other animals under gods/allah whatever their religion calls him and i have loved all animals since my childhood. He continued, I have trouble killing lobster and generally try to do it in the most humane way possible. Aghajanian also told the Time that he believed Johnson was trying to take my business away from me through divorce and was making up false narratives. He alleged that Johnson is falsely accusing me of things she did or threatened to do to me and my pets. My pets are like children to me and I love them very much. Horses opened in September 2021 in the former Pikey/Ye Coach & Horses space, a nearly 90-year-old building that functioned as a legendary Hollywood restaurant and dive bar for decades. Johnson and Aghajanian brought long and celebrated resumes from their time as Nashvilles co-chiefs famous Catbird seat restaurant tasting menu. They would have been ousted from this restaurant a year laterbut not before being appointed as co-Rising Star Chefs by the James Beard Award Foundation. Johnson also earned a James Beard nomination for his tenure at Freedmans in Silver Lake. Horses was instant Hollywood celebrity favorite and earned positive reviews from New York Times And Los Angeles Times. Although not known when it opened, Eater LA reported in August 2022 that former Spotted Pig and Hearth & Hound owner Ken Friedman, who was accused of sexual harassment in 2017, was allegedly a partner of horses. Johnson and Aghajanian both denied Friedman was involved with Horses. Johnson’s restraining order was approved in December 2022, then renewed on May 1, 2023 by a judge. Speak Los Angeles Time, Aghajanian was ordered to stay at least 100 feet away from Johnson and his three dogs. Aghajanian filed his own restraining order alleging Johnson misled the court and sought custody of two of the dogs. He also claimed to have been a victim of long-term abuse. At the time of publication, Johnson and Aghajanian were still listed as chefs and co-owners of the restaurant on Lost. Update, Wednesday, May 17, 3:55 p.m.: This article has been updated to reflect additional comments from Aghajanian via the LA Times.

