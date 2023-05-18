North Hollywood strippers become first in US to unionize





The dancers at the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles are making history. After 15 months of efforts to obtain union recognition, the strippers will become the first in the country to unionize. “If you’ve followed our journey then you know this fight has been long and grueling, which is why this victory is so sweet,” said Reagan, one of the Star Garden dancers. “We put everything we had into this campaign, and we were blessed with the support and solidarity of club patrons, our allies and friends, the labor movement and our union, the Actors’ Equity Association.” FRONT COVER: North Hollywood strippers seek to unionize for better working conditions Lawyers representing Star Garden Topless Dive Bar owners in a settlement hearing with union lawyers have withdrawn all election challenges, agreed to recognize the union and will meet the Actors’ Equity Association at the bargaining table in 30 days to negotiate a first contract. The club will also reopen and bring back dancers who were made redundant last year. Strippers at North Hollywood’s Star Garden Topless Dive Bar will be the first in the United States to unionize. Dancers working with lawyers and union representatives will now prepare to negotiate a contract. “I’m thrilled that all of my beautiful colleagues finally have a seat at the table and a voice to discuss safety and other issues,” said fellow Star Garden dancer Sinder. “It’s a big day for us and dancers around the world.” “This is not just a win for the dancers at this club, but for the entire strip club industry,” said Star Garden dancer Lilith. a clear path forward.” FRONT COVER: LA bar topless dancers look to be just union strippers in the US According to a statement from the AEA, it all started in March 2022 when concerns were first raised that club security officers repeatedly failed to protect dancers from threatening behavior and abusive customers. Dancers have been unlawfully fired for raising safety and security concerns with management, the statement said. With the help of Strippers United, a stripper-run organization that defends the rights of strippers, Star Garden strippers began picketing outside the strip club to protest the conditions. dangerous jobs. As part of its settlement with the union, the employer will go through the court system to dismiss the bankruptcy, and the club will reopen within 30-60 days of the bankruptcy being dismissed. Additionally, the agreement stipulates that no security guards who have worked at Star Garden in the past can be assigned to Star Garden in the future. “I look forward to working with the club owners to rebuild Star Garden into a thriving and inclusive business with a healthy work environment that serves the community,” said Velveeta, a Star Garden dancer.

