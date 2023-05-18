



The late German actress Renate Krößner, who starred in the hit 1980 film Solo Sunny, was remembered by Google Doodle on her 78th birthday. The search engine repeatedly honors great personalities from various fields on different occasions via a Google Doodle. In the illustration from Google Doodles on Wednesday, Krners’ sketch is visible while there’s a film reel in the background. The doodle was shown in Britain and Germany on May 17. Google said: Happy Birthday Renate Krner, your iconic performances are immortalized on the big screen and are just as captivating today. Who is Renate Krner? Krner rose to fame as an actor with the 1980 film Solo Sunny. She had played the role of a singer. The highly successful film attracted attention beyond East Germany. For the performance of Solo Sunnys, the actor received the Silver Bear for Best Actress from the Berlin International Film Festival. It is still considered one of the best German films of the time. For her attitude and fashion sense, the actress seems to have become a style icon in Germany. Early life Krner, who was hugely popular in the 70s and 80s, was born in Osterode, Germany in 1945, born May 17. Raised in Berlin, Krner studied theater at the Staatliche Schauspielschule Berlin. Later, she also worked in theaters in East Germany. Career In the first phase of her career, she got minor roles on television. The actress made her film debut with Lutz Khlerts Tiefe Furchen (1965) at the age of 20. A decade later, she got a big role in Ralf Kirstens Eine Pyramide fr mich (1975). She moved to West Berlin in 1985, leaving East Germany. She has played various roles in TV shows like Stubbe Von Fall zu Fall and Einmal Bulle. Death At the age of 75 in 2020, the actor died after a short illness. In the 2000s, she also worked on numerous productions. FAQs Q1: How often does the Google doodle change?

It changes daily. Q2: Who is the CEO of Google?

Sundar Pichai is the CEO of Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc.

