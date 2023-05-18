Meet the Writers Strikes Secret Weapon: Hollywood Teamster Boss Lindsay Dougherty

Two weeks later, the writers’ strike already has at least one icon and it’s not a writer.Lindsay Dougherty is a Teamster boss who leads Los Angeles Local 399 and serves as director of the Teamsters’ film division, among other jobs. She caught the attention of screenwriters when she appeared, along with other entertainment industry union leaders, at the first major meeting of WGA members after the strike against the Motion Picture Alliance was called. and Television Producers, the association representing film and television studios. Standing on the Shrine Auditorium stage, she told the crowd that the Teamster trucks that are so crucial to the production would not cross the picket lines. And she sent a raucous message that resonated through Hollywood: What I’d like to say to the studios is: if you want to mess around, you’re gonna find out.

Sitting in her North Hollywood office under a photo of the late Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa, Dougherty smiles when I ask her about that speech. Kiss and find out, she repeats softly. I’m angry, you know? Building that bond with writers over the past six months has been great, realizing that writers are fighting every day for their livelihoods, that we collectively have these issues.

The people she represents in Local 399 aren’t just truckers; they include casting directors, stage managers, prop warehouse workers, and animal trainers. Some of them might feel like they have nothing in common with the writers and showrunners. I think it’s important that we continue to say: we have to be together. Because the studios are together. They may not agree, but at the end of the day, they have a message, Dougherty said, tapping her polished black fingernails against her desk. The studios bargain collectively through the AMPTP, allowing them to pit the various unions and guilds in the entertainment industry against each other. These companies will do us no favors. Studios would rather lose billions to starve an industry than make money because they teach [us] a lesson.

Dougherty says she was in the room for the first day of negotiations between the WGA and the AMPTP, and it was very disappointing: I was so upset because I knew deep down that the studios weren’t trying to reach an agreement with the scriptwriters. . I felt [the studios] were going through the motions just to get to this point, which was to put the writers on strike.

She thinks the studios didn’t quite understand how this strike and the downturn that led to it would disrupt all of Hollywood. This not only impacts writers, but all other unions and guilds as well. It has an impact on my members. We have people who haven’t worked for months, their health care and their pensions are going to be hit for years, and obviously their wallets, their families, the bills they have to pay.

Raised in Detroit by a union family (her father,Pat Dougherty, was a Teamster boss), Dougherty recalls a childhood of union meetings, food drives and picket lines. I definitely drank the [Teamster] Kool-Aid a long time ago, she jokes. But she also went to techno clubs when she was underage and dreamed of leaving Detroit for Hollywood. That self-proclaimed wild-child side is still visible, through the tattoos that cover his arms and his rich and powerful will (or maybe determination).

Although she wakes up to practice at 5 a.m. every day, it still can’t beat my rage, Dougherty says wryly. I don’t mind saying F-bomb ’cause I’m fucking pissed. It affects all of us because they are so mean and greedy. Still, the Teamsters’ refusal to cross the WGA picket lines helped shut down filming across the country, and the writers aretaking note. They specifically notice Dougherty, who has inspired respect (showrunnerdavid simontweeted: I hear Detroit and Hoffa every time this lady speaks), as well as signs and a T-shirt designed by television writer Dana Braziel Solovy featuring Dougherty as Rosie the Riveter with her no-holds-barred quote: I walk on dicks.

Dougherty talks to vanity lounge about calling the studios, dealing with physical threats, and finding unity between the Teamsters and the writers.

Vanity Lounge:Talk to people in the industry for a recenthistory, I noticed class friction in Hollywood. Writers complain that actors get better pay and perks, while handles and editors and truckers wonder what the hell the writers are complaining about. Does it make it difficult to unite people?

Lindsay Dougherty: I think the corporations have done a really good job of dividing us. We hear it now, like, the writers aren’t going to support you! But we really communicate to our members the importance of sticking together and how we can all help each other collectively. Because we all have strengths and weaknesses. Our strength is on the ground. We are the hammer of their pencil. Local 399 has 6,500 members, but the political power and the strike funds and the things the Teamsters bring are important.

Teamster trucks refuse to cross WGA picket lines, which has hampered many productions. Do you receive reports when your members do not cross a picket line?

The picket line wording that we have in the majority of our Teamster contracts gives us the ability not to cross over and not be disciplined or fired based on it. Teamsters don’t cross picket lines, it’s part of our DNA. But it was a difficult thing to deal with. Because they’re the ones stopping it, basically, the drivers feel the pressure. We are very conscious of the fact that we want to make sure that they feel comfortable, that they do not face retaliation and that they understand that what they are doing is noble, honorable and, truly, for the greater good of this industry. We fight for the livelihoods of all our members and for the future viability of their jobs.