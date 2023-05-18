Johnny Depp addresses Hollywood boycott in Cannes after Amber Heard trial





Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email Johnny Depp has said that the majority of the words written about him are fantastically and horribly written fiction while talking about being boycotted by Hollywood. Depp returned to the screen to Jeanne du Barry, a French-language film which opened the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday evening. The film received a seven-minute standing ovation, with Depp seen in tears in response. The project, by French filmmaker Maiwenn, marks the Pirates of the Caribbean is playing the first lead role since winning his high-profile libel case against ex-wife Amber Heard last year. Depp sued Heard for defamation, claiming she falsely implied he was violent towards her in a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece. The jury ultimately ruled in Depp’s favor, although it also ruled in favor of Heards’ countersuit, in which she claimed Depps’ lawyer defamed her by outlining her allegations of abuse as a hoax. Heard later settled the defamation case with Depp. On Wednesday, Depp appeared at a press conference alongside Jeanne du Barrys cast and creative team. He was 42 minutes late. When asked if he still agrees with previous comments that he was boycotted by Hollywood, the 59-year-old replied: Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? You don’t need to have a pulse at this time to feel [like]None of this is happening, it’s actually just a weird joke that you’ve been sleeping for 35 years! Of course, when you’re asked to quit a movie you’re doing because of something that’s just a bunch of vowels and consonants floating around in the air, you feel a little boycotted. Depp appeared at the press conference on Wednesday ” height=”1123″ width=”1497″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=0)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75.0167%"/> Depp appeared at the press conference on Wednesday (Cannes Film Festival) In 2020, Depp announced he was leaving the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts franchise, after being asked to resign by Warner Bros. Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30 day free trial Register His departure came after losing a defamation case against The sun in the UK, in which he sued the newspaper after it published an article describing him as a wife beater. A UK court ruled the claim to be substantially true. Depp has not been cast in a major American film since the UK trial. Speaking at Cannes, Depp continued: Do I feel boycotted now? No not at all. I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about it. I’m not thinking of Hollywood. I don’t need Hollywood anymore. It’s a very weird and fun time when everyone wishes they could be themselves, but they can’t because they have to wait in line. Do you want to live that kind of life? I wish you the best. I will be somewhere on the other side. Referring to the idea that he was making a comeback with Jeanne du Barry, Depp said: I haven’t been anywhere. I actually live about 45 minutes from Comeback, so it’s almost like going out and tap dancing. The notion of something like that is a bizarre mystery. You can read The Independentthe examination of Jeanne du Barry here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/johnny-depp-cannes-boycott-hollywood-b2340537.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos