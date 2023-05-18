In Hollywood, Chanel organizes a typical Californian show





main pictureCourtesy of Chanel The House of ChanelHis ties to Los Angeles more specifically, to Hollywood, where he has just shown his Cruise 2024 collection are enduring. In March 1931, Gabrielle Chanel made her first trip there, at the express request of Samuel Goldwyn, then head of United Artists (despite his name, he was curiously never linked to the management, ownership or production of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the name acquired by a merger in the 1920s. We learn everything on Wikipedia). Chanel gave her first interviews in the United States after docking in New York, before heading west, with the intention of designing wardrobes both on and off screen for the great ladies of the studios, including Ina Claire and Gloria Swanson. Goldwyns’ purpose in hiring Chanel was, to quote the New York Times, giving these images an authority and distinction in fashion and style that the screen has never claimed before. Chanel’s fee was $1 million, which is about $16 million today. It was a relatively brief experience, for reasons that, in retrospect, are perhaps obvious. The Chanel style, stripped and clean, had put on the sweater at the Ritz, used the gravediggers’ scarf, made the waitress’s white collars and cuffs chic, to quote Janet Flanners New Yorker profile, published the same month as Chanel’s getaway to La La Land. Hollywood, on the other hand and especially in the grip of the depression of the 1930s, was synonymous with glamour, a word first popularized by its stars, where the waitresses were goddesses. In short, at the antipodes of Chanel’s vision of modern femininity. The costumes for these images required exaggeration and extremity, a bit of fantasy to erase the overwhelming banality and hardships of life. Chanel was, in short, too real for Hollywood. She only designed for three pictures at United, with neither side of the deal ultimately suited to each other, although stars like Marlene Dietrich have continued to wear her clothes in their private lives, although on. And, given Goldwyns’ stated goal, it’s worth noting that mid-decade it was Hollywood calling the stylistic shots. MGM’s costume chief Gilbert Adrian was arguably the man fashion’s most powerful, her designs first dressing Greta Garbo and sparking a millinery craze that dislodged the all-encompassing bell-bottom of the 1920s, then popularized the broad-shouldered silhouette now iconic of the decade far more than the highly credited influence of Chanel’s nemesis, Elsa Schiaparelli. Courtesy of Chanel Courtesy of Chanel But Chanel’s focus in the collaboration, the early use of that phrase was more interesting. It was, it seems, about using Hollywood as a tool to bring its aesthetic to a wider audience. She has harnessed the power of film and fame, the first fashion house to do so, to project her style around the world. It’s actually clever and modern, it would take most other fashion houses a good 60 years to figure out what Chanel achieved in theaters. And Chanel always does it better than most of the celebrities present at their show (Marion Cotillard, Margot Robbie and Kristen Stewart were all present and correct), as you can imagine given that they headed back to their natural habitat. That is, not just Los Angeles, but also the Paramount Studio lot, the only still-operating movie studio in the heart of Hollywood, where there’s a real film set at every turn. But it wasn’t a costume party. Virginie ViardS’s offer was much broader, but it boiled down to a pragmatism that put her in direct line with Gabrielle Chanel about a century ago. Coco has never made leggings, or shorts, but her theft of men’s underwear jersey may have been the early example of sportswear infiltrating haute couture, which finally proved the leitmotif of the 20th century style. Sport was Viards kickstarter here, borrowing from skaters and surfers, down to aerobics equipment. It was a comment on the general athleticism of the aesthetic, meaning that even a party dress is now meant to be as easy to wear as a t-shirt. There were a few and a few tank tops worn with long embroidered evening skirts. These felt rooted in an American sportswear tradition of Claire McCardell in the 1940s, perhaps, or Isaac Mizrahis T-shirts and ball skirts in the 1990s. But, of course, when it comes to easy fashion, all roads lead to Coco. We could go on Chanel’s place in the American vernacular after returning in 1954, the Chanel suit was first seized by America rather than France, then worn by very American women, from Jacqueline Kennedy to Marge Simpson. But, in fact, it was rarer here the vibe closer to today’s street than a vague nostalgia for Chanel’s greatest hits. Case in point: while Chanel herself never raised skirts above the knee, here lightness was key, clothes cut to liberate the body and celebrate it, a collection rooted in body awareness that feels fundamentally current and quintessentially Californian. And yet, also, intrinsically Chanel.

