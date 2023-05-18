Katrina Kaif at Deepika Padukone, AI imagines our favorite Bollywood actresses as old women

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has proven time and time again that there is no limit to art. That is to say, there are no constraints when you want to express yourself using this form of modern art. Many forms of AI currently dominate the world. From artists designing unimaginable things to ChatGPT making your writing tasks easier, the uses are many. Now, on Instagram, a user named Sahid has posted AI-generated images that show various Bollywood actresses as older women. From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, the list has it all.

Images include Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. These images are basically in portrait format and show the wrinkled faces of all these actresses, essentially a representation of how they looked when they were old. All of these are done using MidJourney.

Here, see for yourself:

The images, since uploading, have garnered thousands of likes. Kirti Sanon looks so much like Kamini Kaushal,” one Instagram user wrote. Another commented, “All this fad is going to die soon; when we realize that nothing can surpass the human, human experience of aging.”

incredible piece of imagination, impressively done by AI, with phenomenal output. GLORY. CHEER. God bless you,” another mesmerized user commented.

Meanwhile, earlier artist SK MD Abu Sahid caught the attention of social media users with his work which featured the country’s best cricketers as women. Sahid used MIDjourney and created incredibly realistic depictions of male cricketers like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Yuvraj Singh, Shubhman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Gautam Gambhir in female avatars. It also included their female names.