Top 5 Bollywood Movies You Should Watch On Netflix This Month

Netflix has added to its vast collection of Bollywood movies, many of which are top rated.

A track from Best Bollywood Film “RRR” has been nominated for best original song at the Oscars 2023.

Here are 5 Bollywood movies available on Netflix that you should definitely check out.

Beautiful cinematography, haunting music, captivating storytelling Bollywood films have it all.

Netflix has a collection of nearly 400 Bollywood movies.RRR/Netflix

Following increased interest in Asian media, Netflix has added to its curation of South Asian content.

On April 21, the streaming giant released the third installment of the popular matchmaking show “Indian Matchmaking”, which was go viral on various social media platforms.

Bollywood film industry is also one of the main film markets in the world, with a global turnover exceeding 2 billion dollars in 2022, by Statesman.

Netflix's collection of nearly 400 Bollywood movies may leave some viewers spoiled, perhaps even overwhelmed with the choice.

Known for their captivating storytelling and music, Bollywood films also master complex concepts such as class struggles and self-discovery.

Here are the top five must-watch Indian movies on Netflix that you should definitely check out.

“RRR” (2022)

“RRR” is the Bollywood blockbuster of 2023.netflix

“RRR”, short for Rise Roar Revolt, is a period action film that follows two revolutionaries as they struggle against British rule. It is loosely based on real historical figures.

The film overcome Netflix’s Global Top 10 non-English movies chart for four consecutive weeks in May and June last year, with more than 18 million hours watched at its peak, per Netflix.

Directed by SS Rajamouli and released last year on March 24, the film takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride through thrilling action scenes and spellbinding dance sequences.

Starring NT Rama Rao Jr. as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, “RRR” was also nominated for Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars along with the track “Naatu Naatu.” It was the first song from an Indian film to be nominated for an Oscar, by BBC.

The song became popular around the world and even inspired dance trends on instagram.

“The White Tiger” (2021)

“The White Tiger” explores heavy themes of corruption and class struggle.netflix

Through a gripping story of rising against power, “The White Tiger” explores heavy themes of corruption and class struggle.

Released in January 2021, the story follows Balram Halwai, a poor but ambitious driver who deftly climbs the socio-economic ladder to become a successful entrepreneur in the fiercely competitive Indian society.

Directed by Ramin Bahrani and starring Adarsh ​​Gourav as Balram, the film adaptation of 2008 Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name successfully encapsulates the tension and frustration of surviving in a rigged system.

“Gangubai Kathiawadi” (2022)

Inspired by a true story of an Indian activist, the film is about female empowerment.netflix

Released on February 25 last year, “Gangubai Kathiawadi” is a biopic about an Indian activist who was also famous for being one of the “mafia queens” of Mumbai.

The film overcome Netflix’s Global Top 10 Chart of non-English films with over 13 million hours watched worldwide in the week of April 25 last year, by Netflix.

With Alia Bhatt, whose portrait of Gangubai was rented by critics and viewers alike, the story delves into themes of betrayal and female empowerment.

The film’s director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was inspired by Hussain Zaidi’s book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”, which features stories of women involved in criminal activities in India’s most populous city, by august man, a lifestyle platform in Asia.

“Swades” (2004)

“Swades” is a moving film that explores themes of patriotism and self-discovery.netflix

“Swades” centers on an Indian expat who works at NASA. It’s a heartfelt story that illustrates the universal emotional journey of self-discovery.

The film follows Mohan Bhargav, played by Shah Rukh Khan, returning to his hometown in search of his childhood nanny in rural India. He eventually finds purpose in reforming the village during his stay.

“Swades” portrays feelings of patriotism in a moving way that transcends nationalities.

“Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India” (2001)

The epic 2001 sports drama is a Bollywood classic.netflix

Set in the late 19th century, the epic sports drama revolves around a small village plagued by high “lagaan” taxes imposed by British rulers.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the story’s protagonist, Bhuvan, played by Aamir Khan, challenges a British officer to a game of cricket as a bet. If he wins, the villagers will be exempt from taxes for three years.

Marrying the country’s favorite sport with classic Bollywood musical elements, “Lagaan” was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2002 Academy Awards, per IMDb.

It is also a long-time favorite among Indian audiences, for vogue india.

Despite its nearly four-hour runtime, the film was rented by critics around the world to captivate audiences from start to finish.

In 2002, the San Francisco Chronicle noted the film as being “An old-school cinematic epic of heartbreaking quality that takes the best of Bollywood cinema…and elevates it for international audiences.”

