Top 5 Bollywood Movies On Netflix Worth Watching

Netflix has a collection of nearly 400 Bollywood movies.

RRR/Netflix





Following increased interest in Asian media, Netflix has added to its curation of South Asian content.

On April 21, the streaming giant released the third installment of the popular matchmaking show “Indian Matchmaking”, which was go viral on various social media platforms.

Bollywood film industry is also one of the main film markets in the world, with a global turnover exceeding 2 billion dollars in 2022, by Statesman.

Netflix’s collection of nearly 400 Bollywood movies may leave some viewers spoiled, perhaps even overwhelmed with the choice.

Known for their captivating storytelling and music, Bollywood films also master complex concepts such as class struggles and self-discovery.

Here are the top five must-watch Indian movies on Netflix that you should definitely check out.