Watch out for these Bollywood stars at Cannes 2023





Are movies the only thing to watch out for at Cannes? Not really. Many of our favorite screen icons score an appearance at the popular film festival in France and end up making a huge fashion statement on the red carpet. Like that time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at last year’s edition wore Gaurav Gupta’s creation that made her look like, as described by The New York Times‘ Vanessa Friedman, some sort of alien smoke goddess materializing on Earth. And that time Kristen Stewart, right after posing for dads, decided to take off her Christian Louboutin stilettos and walk up the stairs barefoot, while sporting a chic Chanel dress. Talk about iconic red carpet moments. This year too, we are not short of expectations with the arrival of many Bollywood stars at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, until May 27th. Let’s take a look at some of the confirmed stars who will score an appearance at the film festival, including the likes of Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma. Anushka Sharma may be absent from the silver screens, but she sure knows how to stay relevant in today’s era. As well as occasionally giving a sneak peek of its upcoming release on Netflix Chakda Xpress, the actor is very often in the news for many reasons. She shares photos with Vamika with her followers, she is seen supporting her cricketer husband Virat Kohli from the stands, and recently the actor also started a non-profit venture. Now, Anushka will debut at Cannes this year and pay tribute to women in cinema. She will be joined by Hollywood star Kate Winslet. Who remembers Sara Ali Khan making her film debut? It’s been nearly five years since she’s done with Kedarnath. Now, the Bollywood diva will make her Cannes Film Festival debut. What will she wear? Only the hordes of photos on social media will tell. Since his performance in Gully Boy, Vijay Varma has been seen everywhere…literally. He’s a regular in movies as well as TV shows, and now he’s set to return to Cannes after a decade. His first appearance at the film festival dates back to 2013 for his film Moonsoon shootout. Aditi Rao Hydari returns to Cannes 2023 as an ambassador representing a cosmetics brand. After swooning down the red carpet with her multiple looks last year, it’s likely the fan pages of the Padmaavat the actor will be desperately awaiting his appearance at the 76th edition of the film festival. Manushi Chhillar will join Anushka Sharma at the film festival to honor women in film. But don’t miss her on the red carpet as the former Miss World is sure to make her presence felt in her Cannes debut. Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela will be at the Cannes Film Festival this year to promote Parveen Babi’s biopic. Enough said. Copyright 2022 Khaleej Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

