» Niska-Day returns with an original parade route, a special grand marshal

A beloved 42-year-old tradition returns this Saturday.

Niska Day will take place in Niskayuna, beginning with a parade that winds through town and followed by events outside Craig Elementary School at 2566 Balltown Road.

The festivities will include entertainment, community outreach, and plenty of food and activities. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the corner of Ray Street and Nicholas Avenue. This year, the parade will resume its original route after construction forced a change last year. The grandstand will once again be in front of the Niskayuna Cooperative Market at Balltown Road and Nott Street.

This year’s headlining performer is the upstate-based rockabilly bandhe Chandelier Kings. Mark Gamsjager founded the band in 1994, and they have since toured internationally. The band have just returned from France and are delighted to play Niska-Day.

It seemed like a nice community event, Gamsjager said. I like stuff like that.

Gamsjager lives in Greenville, and this will be his first participation in Niska-Day. He has lived in the capital region for about 30 years and heard about the event from Ken Choi, the entertainment chairman for Niska-Day. The Luster Kings played Chois’ wedding and he has followed the band ever since.

Choi is also a musician and has played Niska-Day several times with his band The Slacks.

We started there, Choi said.

The Luster Kings will perform on the main stage from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Each year, a committee chooses a grand marshal who will be honored during the parade. This year’s winner is Erin Jasinski, a 5-year-old girl who lives in Niskayuna.

Jasinski is currently undergoing treatment for aplastic anemia, a disease that occurs when the body stops producing enough new blood cells. Aplastic anemia can leave a person fatigued and more prone to infections and uncontrolled bleeding. To help Jasinski and others, Assistant Town Supervisor Jessica Brennan will be hosting a bone marrow drive during Niska-Day.

The reader will consist of a self-swab table on which people can swab their cheeks to be entered into the National Bone Marrow Donor Registry. This allows those in need of a donor to find potential matches.

Brennan holds many roles in the Niskayuna community. When she heard about Jasinski, she contacted the girl’s mother to offer her help on behalf of the town. They held a collection at City Hall in March.

I just want to help wherever I can and show my support, Brennan said. This is the kind of town I want to live in.

There will be several dining options throughout the day as local businesses gather to sell sweet and savory snacks.

Katryn Malen, owner of Grahams Coffee Parlor, will be selling her products on Niska-Day for the first time. She opened the boutique in August 2019, and now that her staff has grown, she can’t wait to tackle such a big event.

I’m thrilled to bring great coffee to an event like this,” Malen said. I know if I was there, especially with kids, I would want a really good cold beer.

Malen will offer a simplified version of its menu under a tent in the food court. They will have hot coffee, cold brew, special spring tea and other goodies.

Other food vendors include The Broken Inn, Mikes Hot Dogs, Colbys Kettle Corn, Butlers Loaded Baked Potatoes and more.

For a full calendar of events, visit niskaday.org.

Categories: Arts and Life, News, Your Niskayuna