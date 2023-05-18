Local ballet studio presents children’s stories | News, Sports, Jobs





The Rinat Mouzafarov Institute of Dance and Ballet will present Beatrix Potter’s Children’s Tales at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on the campus of Minot State University this weekend. The ballet features original choreography by Muzafarov, performed by approximately 65 students aged 3 to 18. Mouzafarov said the local ballet community encouraged him to develop an all-new production for the studio’s annual spring performance. When the studio’s longtime costume designer Tonya Lewis suggested the Beatrix Potter stories, he was hesitant, knowing how complicated such a production would be. However, Mouzafarov said, he ultimately agreed it was a good choice, and his enthusiasm for the production grew as he watched the dances, costumes and set come together for the performances this weekend. “Tales of Beatrix Potter” will be presented Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and are available at the studio, Artmain and Eckroth Music or at the door. Mouzafarov said the London Royal Ballet was the only professional ballet organization to present Beatrix Potter stories. Her institute is taking a rare step in the world of ballet to bring this production to the community. Muzafarov was able to import classical music for ballet from Europe. Around 18 Potter stories have been selected, including the well-known story of Peter Rabbit and his escapades in the garden. There are also stories of Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle, Benjamin Bunny, Pigling Bland, the Flopsy Bunnies, Jemima Puddle Duck, Squirrel Nutkin and others. Because this is a new production, all new costumes were also designed by Lewis and created by Lewis and his team of seamstresses. Dancers will embody a variety of creatures, from turtles, mice and squirrels to bunnies, foxes and pigs and more. “For a small town like Minot, it’s very unique”, Muzafarov said extravagance. This spring’s production is also unique in that it fully engages all dancers, calling on students of all ages and skill levels to tell the stories and share the spotlight. Due to the nature of the stories, the dance segments are also longer, which puts more strain on the physical endurance of the dancers, Muzafarov said. Mouzafarov noted that a production of this type would not be possible without the help of studio families and community supporters. He added that the purity of the stories and the beauty of the dances in this production are just the necessary diversion in these times when there is so much negative in the world. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

