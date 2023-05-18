Estate actor Fisher Stevens has written a spin-off focused on a minor character





Succession Actor Fisher Stevens has previously written material for a spin-off centered around his character, Hugo Baker. The actor and filmmaker played Hugo, an executive at the fictional Waystar RoyCo, in seasons two, three and four of the hit HBO series. According to Stevens, he wrote the unproduced story for his own benefit, with Succession comes to an end later this month with the finale of its fourth and final season. I do this every time I get a role, I write a biography, he said The Hollywood Reporter. And yes, Hugos has a plan. I can’t tell you the plan, because I don’t want to give it away. But I think he will succeed. Succession is a comedy-drama focusing on the power struggles between the adult children of media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox). While fans and some of the Succession the cast expressed enthusiasm for a potential spin-off, series creator Jesse Armstrong downplayed talk of a continuation. Ask by Deadline which brother Roy he thinks is most deserving of a spin-off, Armstrong replied: I think I mean it would be like a fun board game that I would do with my buddies but I wouldn’t say it publicly because it might be misinterpreted then I would write for all. He added: But I don’t think any of them are suitable for a real TV spin-off. Kieran Culkin (left), Matthew MacFadyen (top center), Fisher Stevens (bottom center) and Nicholas Braun in Succession’ ” height=”2868″ width=”3822″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=0)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75.0392%"/> Kieran Culkin (left), Matthew MacFadyen (top center), Fisher Stevens (bottom center) and Nicholas Braun in Succession’ (HBO) In the interview with THRStevens best known for his role in short circuitand for directing the 2010 Oscar-winning documentary The cove also reflected on his reaction to Succession END. Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30 day free trial Register Most of us wrapped up the same day and we were all crying, he said. We were all crying, and that rarely happens. I was only with the show for two and a half years, but it was really sad. You can read The Independentsummary of the last Succession episode here. Succession airs at 9 p.m. Sundays on HBO in the United States. In the UK, episodes premiere at 2am Monday on Sky and NOW.

