



90s retro bollywood Get ready for a night of nostalgia as we bring you Bollywood Retro 90s at Inflation Nightclub on May 27! Join us for a trip down memory lane revisiting the best Bollywood songs of the 90s. From Alisha Chinai’s Made in India to Kumar Sanu’s Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, get ready to dance the night away to your retro tunes favourites. Our talented DJs will be spinning the best of Bollywood Retro, so come dressed in your best retro outfits and relive Bollywood’s golden age. From flared pants to neon shirts, we want to see your best 90s fashion. Grab your friends and make this evening an unforgettable evening. Whether you are a die-hard Bollywood Retro fan or just love a good homecoming party, this event is for you.

Tickets are on sale now, so don’t wait to reserve your spot at this epic evening of music, fashion and fun. We’ll see each other there! Free Birthday: Free Entry (3x Tickets) * | Send us a message on @deciblesclub (insta) Prices:

General tickets: AUD 20.0,

Early torque: AUD 39.72,

Group Early Admission 80/20 M/F Ratio: AUD 27.19,

Early General Admission: AUD 35.0,

Girls only: AUD 30.32,

Torque: AU$52.25,

Group admission 80/20 M/F ratio: AUD 32.41,

General Admission: AU$40.0 DETAILS

Date: May 27, 2023

Time: 10:00 p.m. – 4:00 a.m.

Location: Inflation Nightclub

Events

⊜ 60 King Street Melbourne Map Inflation Entertainment Complex60 King Street, Melbourne, , 3001 ✆ Location: 9614 6122



