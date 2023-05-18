Entertainment
Johnny Depp Says He ‘Don’t Need Hollywood Anymore’ at Cannes Film Festival
Actor Johnny Depp said he ‘don’t need Hollywood anymore’ during an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of his film ‘Jeanne du Barry’.
The actor met the press to answer questions after the opening night of his French film, directed by Maïwenn, in which Depp plays King Louis XV and speaks French. “Jeanne du Barry” marks Depp’s first film since “Minamata” in 2020.
More recently, Depp made headlines after pursue his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, for defamation. Heard alleged that Depp abused her – an allegation that Depp harmed her ability to find work. The jury largely sided with the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star in the case, awarding him $10.35 million last June, while Heard was awarded $2 million as part of a claim counterclaim.
Heard supporters have questioned Depp’s appearance at the film festival, launching the #CannesYouNot campaign on social media. The 59-year-old actor didn’t seem to mind the reviews or his perception within the industry, though.
“I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood, because I don’t think Hollywood,” Depp said. “It’s a weird and fun time when everyone wishes they could be themselves, but they can’t. They have to align themselves with the person in front of them. If you want to live this life, I tell you. wish the best.”
Depp said he was focused on promoting his new movie and the acting process, adding he wasn’t going anywhere.
“I had about 17 returns apparently,” Depp said. “I keep wondering about the word ‘return’ because I haven’t been anywhere. I actually live about 45 minutes away.”
