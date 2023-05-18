Entertainment
Symphony Chorus joins Chamber Orchestra for two concerts
PORT ANGELES — After a three-year hiatus, the Port Angeles Symphony Chorus is about to hit the stage and sing.
Along with the Port Angeles Symphony Chamber Orchestra and featured organ soloist Noah Michael Smith, the choir will perform two concerts this week.
The first is the 7 p.m. performance at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 Lopez Ave., Port Angeles, this Friday; next is the concert at Trinity United Methodist Church in Sequim, 100 S. Blake Ave., at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are available at portangeles symphony.org, at Port Book and News, 104 E. First St., Port Angeles, and at the door of both venues. As with all Port Angeles Symphony concerts, ages 18 and under are admitted free with a ticketed patron.
This performance includes about an hour of music, said bandleader and musical director Jonathan Pasternack. It is music, he says, that will uplift listeners with its beauty.
The evening begins with Handel, a Baroque master, and his Organ Concerto in G minor. Smith is the star soloist in this piece – and the very different one that follows it: the Organ Concerto in G Minor by 20th-century French composer Francis Poulenc.
“Noah is a brilliant young musician who we are blessed to have landed in our community,” Pasternack said. Smith left New Haven, Connecticut in 2021 to become music ministry director for Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Smith, whose pronouns are they/them, said they were “extremely passionate about baroque music,” adding that they pride themselves on being a well-rounded musician with exposure to many types of music.
“I look forward to presenting a dramatic and varied program featuring the pipe organ, which is a somewhat unpopular instrument that has recently regained popularity,” Smith said.
These concerts will feature three other vocal soloists: soprano Sarah Moran and baritone Gregory Lewis of Chimacum and Nathan Rodahl of Port Angeles. Poulenc’s concerto features Port Townsend timpanist Sonya Shipley, also “a terrific musician”, Pasternack said.
He added that harpsichordist Jeremy Briggs is volunteering to play with the chamber orchestra – and has come from Puyallup to play the continuo role in Handel’s concerto.
The finale will feature the Port Angeles Symphony Chorus, organist Smith and the 19-member chamber orchestra: Schubert’s Mass in G major.
“The choir has been a wonderful ‘instrument’ to work with,” said Joy Lingerfelt, the ensemble’s founding director. The Port Angeles Symphony Chorus now has 24 singers ready to perform.
“The program is perhaps an unusual feast, with two organ concertos, showing the diversity an organ can offer, and a choral mass,” Lingerfelt said. The Schubert, she added, “is lyrical and beautiful.”
Smith, for his part, promised that the concertos by Handel and Poulenc would surprise the listener, with a range of textures and colors.
“We are fortunate to have an orchestra here that presents a program that extends from the Baroque to the 20th century, with a dedicated conductor [Pasternack]which not only chooses darling music, but also tracks that push the boundaries.
This week’s chamber orchestra concerts complete the Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra’s 90th season: a season in which Pasternack sought to wow audiences with an extra-large lineup.
His hope is simply that “people will be blown away by what they hear”.
Later this month, Pasternack and the symphony will send out a brand new brochure featuring a preview of the new season which kicks off in September. Music lovers who would like to be added to the symphony mailing list can send their addresses to [email protected] or by phone at 360-457-5579.
