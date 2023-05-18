Ram Charan fans assault a man for disrespecting his wife Upasna; Will Bollywood also take action against Twitter toxicity? | Hindi Movie News







So far, Ram Charan has not condemned the violence. But a colleague of his informs, The guy deserved to be stoned in public. Forget Ram Charan’s wife, why would anyone talk about someone’s wife like that? We normally ignore such dirt. But we shouldn’t. Men who comment on women’s body parts and make up perverted fantasies about actresses and even female stars need a lesson. While no rational human being can justify acts of violence, no matter how intense the provocation, a man claiming to have taken a long drive with Telugu The wife of superstar Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, has notably been bullied by the superstar’s fans.So far, Ram Charan has not condemned the violence. But a colleague of his informs, The guy deserved to be stoned in public. Forget Ram Charan’s wife, why would anyone talk about someone’s wife like that? We normally ignore such dirt. But we shouldn’t. Men who comment on women’s body parts and make up perverted fantasies about actresses and even female stars need a lesson. Strict action must be taken against these fantasy weavers who constantly target celebrities with their sick dreams.

There is a Pakistani citizen who writes the most obscene things about Bollywood stars on his Twitter account. Recently, Celina Jaitly has been the target of his despicable comments. She decided to take it head on.

Other Bollywood celebrities have perpetually ignored this Gulf-based repeat offender who claims to have slept with numerous Bollywood heroines. He constantly targets Bollywood bigwigs with his filthy and baseless comments.

When a top filmmaker was asked why this Twitter menace was allowed to get away with his shit, he replied: He’s obviously a very sick man who wants constant attention. He thinks talking shit about us will get him noticed. We don’t want to pay him any attention. By the way, there are many like him who try to stay relevant by abusing the Hindi film industry. You know this one and write about it. And that’s what he wanted. Regarding South India’s strident fan base taking on star abusers, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna says, “My family and I are constantly targeted on social media. I pay no attention to it and have advised my sons to do the same. But it’s shocking how low people stoop on social media to get noticed.

