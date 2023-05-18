“I don’t need Hollywood anymore” – NewsNation





Johnny Depp, left, and director Maiwenn pose for photographers during the photo call for the film ‘Jeanne du Barry’ at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday May 17, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

CANNES, France (AP) Appearing at the Cannes Film Festival the day after the premiere of his first film in three years, Johnny Depp said Wednesday he doesn’t need Hollywood anymore. Depp made a rare public appearance to answer questions from the press after the premiere of Jeanne du Barry, in which Depp plays King Louis XV. The French film, directed by and starring Mawenn and featuring a French-speaking Depp, is the actor’s first film since a jury last year overwhelmingly backed him in his legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber. hear. Part of Depp’s argument in that 2022 defamation lawsuit was that he lost his job due to Heard’s allegations. Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10 million in damages, confirming his allegations that Heard lied about Depp’s abuse before and during their brief marriage. Heard also received $2 million. Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? You don’t need to have a pulse to feel like, no. None of this is happening. It’s a bizarre joke, Depp told reporters. When you’re asked to quit a movie you’re doing because of something that’s just a function of vowels and consonants floating around in the air, yes, you feel boycotted. Depp has notably been asked to step down from the Harry Potter spin-off franchise, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Now, however, he says he’s not interested in returning to studio projects. I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood, because I don’t think of Hollywood. I don’t need Hollywood much anymore, myself, Depp said. It’s a weird and fun time when everyone wishes they could be themselves, but they can’t. They must line up with the person in front of them. If you want to live this life, I wish you the best. Jeanne du Barry is released this Tuesday in French cinemas. It does not yet have distribution in the United States. Jeanne du Barry’s press conference was among the most circus in Cannes in recent years. The press conference started uncharacteristically late and started with Mawenn and other cast members there, but not Depp. He arrived about 20 minutes later and quickly took center stage. Depp has called the majority of what has been written about him in recent years horribly written fantasy fiction. It’s like asking the question: how are you? But the subtext is, “God, I hate you,” Depp said. Some have wondered if Cannes should have given Depp such a big platform. When asked how he would react to such criticism, Depp offered a comparison that suggested few people felt that way. What if one day they didn’t allow me to go to McDonald’s for life because there were 39 angry people somewhere watching me eat a Big Mac on repeat?” Depp ponders. Who are they? do they care? I had my 17th comeback, apparently, Depp said. I wonder about the word return. I didn’t go anywhere. In fact, I live about 45 minutes away. Maybe people stopped calling regardless of how scared they were at the time. But I didn’t go anywhere.

