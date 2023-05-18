Entertainment
Raising Cane’s is hosting the grand opening of Marlborough on May 17
MARLBOROUGH After years of waiting, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opened on Boston Post Road West (Route 20), bringing its signature chicken tenderloins and dip to the city in a grand opening on Wednesday.
“We are very happy with the opening, we counted,” Marlborough resident Sandra Savitzky said during her visit with her husband, Alex.
“It’s been a long time coming,” added Alex Savitzky. “We’re glad we don’t have to go to Boston anymore.”
Lines for the restaurant during Wednesday’s lunch rush were at the door and traffic was jammed on both sides of Boston Post Road. Marlborough police worked on details to help ease traffic as the ‘Caniacs’ descended on the chain’s first location in Massachusetts outside of Boston, and only its third in the entire State.
“We were so excited, we screamed when we came here,” said senior Meghan McLaughlin at Algonquin Regional High School, which is just up the road in Northborough. She and her friends ventured out during their lunch break to sample the restaurant the day it opened.
“The bread is amazing, it’s like the best bread I’ve ever had,” said Gigi Rhind, another Algonquin elder.
A first year in preparation
The store, located at 141 Boston Post Road West, will be open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight.
Raising Cane’s debuted in Massachusetts in 2009 in Boston, then added a second location in Boston last month. The opening of the Marlborough restaurant was originally scheduled to take place in 2021, but was delayed by a lawsuit involving the town and a nearby McDonald’s.
McDonald’s has sued the city for granting a special permit to Raising Cane’s, arguing that traffic for the chicken chain would cross the hamburger giant’s aisles. But the two restaurants reached an amicable compromise, which gave Raising Cane’s the green light to open in Marlborough.
Marcus Carter, regional manager of Raising Cane’s, was outside the restaurant for Wednesday’s opening, making sure customers didn’t park in the McDonald’s parking lot and head to his crowded restaurant.
“Normally we have a big show, with banners and a DJ and activities, but due to some sensitivity we chose not to do those things,” Carter said.
The manager expects to be active in the community
Carter said he expects heavy crowds to last about a week before things get back to business as usual. He said Raising Cane’s was attracted to the Marlborough location because of its proximity to other attractions, such as Apex Entertainment, its schools and community partnership opportunities.
“There are a ton of options west of Boston, but we focus on our community partnerships, close to schools, stadiums, activities places where we could have the most impact and it was a great place,” Carter said.
What is Raising Cane?
Carter said Raising Cane was looking to expand into Massachusetts; several locations have been studied but nothing has yet been formalized.
Raising Cane’s was founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and is famous for its chicken fingers.the only one enters on its menu. Customers can choose from a variety of combo platters featuring chicken fingers, as well as a number of side options including crinkle fries, Texas toast and coleslaw.
After the two restaurants in Boston, the next closest Raising Cane’s is in Pennsylvania.
