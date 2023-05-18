The Rhody Fest continues until Sunday

PORT TOWNSEND – The 88th Annual Port Townsend Rhododendron Festival continues today with a pet parade and will feature a variety of activities through Sunday.

“Wild, Wild Rhody” is the theme for this year’s five-day festival which kicked off Wednesday with Trike Races.

The festival is presided over by Rhododendron Festival royalty, Queen Melody Douglas and Princess Paige Govia.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the week:

Today

•Animal Parade — The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. at Van Buren and Lawrence streets.

Start of registration at 4:30 p.m.

The parade will move down Lawrence Street from Harrison Streets to Quincy Streets.

Friday

•children’s parade — The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. at the Port Townsend Leisure Center at Lawrence and Tyler Streets.

Registration starts at 2 p.m.

The parade will travel down Lawrence Street from approximately Quincy to Jackson and then to Chetzemoka Park.

•hair and beard contest – Judging will take place at 6 p.m. on Water Street at the American Legion Hall.

Registration is at 5:30 p.m.

•Bed races — The races start around 6:30 p.m. on Water and Monroe streets.

Registration at 5:30 p.m. and judging at 6 p.m.

The races will run through Water Street from Monroe to Madison.

Each bed should have something like a headboard and footboard and wheels with four lifters and a rider weighing at least 100 pounds.

• Opening ceremony — 7:30 p.m. at the Pape marine park.

Rhody royalty will be welcome and live music is planned.

At 9 p.m., an outdoor movie, “Chautauqua Shorts,” will be screened.

SATURDAY

• Grand parade of Rhody — The parade begins at 1:00 p.m. with the route from Uptown to downtown.

Registration is from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Port Townsend Visitor Information Center at 2409 Jefferson St. near Sims Way.

Festival floats are judged at 11 a.m., along with business, community and auto clubs. All other units are judged during the parade.

•Elks Rhody Fundraiser Pancake Breakfast — Breakfast is from 8am to 10am at the lodge at 555 Otto St. It costs $10.

• Rhody Patrons Scramble 9-hole – Play begins at 9 a.m. at Port Townsend Golf Course, 1948 Blaine St.

• Sunrise Rotary Ball Race — The Monroe Street Golf Ball Contest will begin at Monroe and Lawrence Streets at 12:30 p.m. Each ball has an assigned number that corresponds to a purchased ticket.

• Cake Picnic — The assembly will take place at 3:00 p.m. at Pope Marine Park.

• Registration for the Rhody race – Registration will be from 3-7 p.m. at the Floral Building at Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St.

• Moose spaghetti food — A “high carb” meal will be held at the Port Townsend Elks Lodge from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It costs $15.

• Grand Chautauqua show – The Chautauqua three-day weekend finale kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Fort Worden McCurdy Pavilion. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Scheduled events include performances of Chautauquans, an outdoor movie, a PT lottery where everyone wins, and the Chautauqua Congress.

Catering will be provided by Fort Worden Hospitality.

Sunday

• Rhody Scholarship Best 18-hole ball — The game will take place at 9 a.m. at the Port Townsend Golf Course.

• Jefferson Healthcare Rhody Run Redux – The race begins at 9 a.m. and ends at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, offering 5K and 10K options for runners and walkers.

Registration is $45 for ages 19-64, $40 for ages 65 and older, $15 for ages 18 and under, free for ages 5 and under, and includes a short-sleeved shirt.

Use discount code Olympic23 and receive 10% off the 2023 Summer Olympics running events: Rhody Run Redux, North Olympic Discovery Marathon and Quilcene Oyster Races.

All proceeds support school athletic programs and youth-focused nonprofits such as Jumping Mouse Children’s Center, The Benji Project, Quilcene/Brinnon Dollars for Scholars, and East Jefferson Rivals Athletics.





