Entertainment
The Rhody Fest continues until Sunday
PORT TOWNSEND – The 88th Annual Port Townsend Rhododendron Festival continues today with a pet parade and will feature a variety of activities through Sunday.
“Wild, Wild Rhody” is the theme for this year’s five-day festival which kicked off Wednesday with Trike Races.
The festival is presided over by Rhododendron Festival royalty, Queen Melody Douglas and Princess Paige Govia.
Here is the schedule for the rest of the week:
Today
•Animal Parade — The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. at Van Buren and Lawrence streets.
Start of registration at 4:30 p.m.
The parade will move down Lawrence Street from Harrison Streets to Quincy Streets.
Friday
•children’s parade — The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. at the Port Townsend Leisure Center at Lawrence and Tyler Streets.
Registration starts at 2 p.m.
The parade will travel down Lawrence Street from approximately Quincy to Jackson and then to Chetzemoka Park.
•hair and beard contest – Judging will take place at 6 p.m. on Water Street at the American Legion Hall.
Registration is at 5:30 p.m.
•Bed races — The races start around 6:30 p.m. on Water and Monroe streets.
Registration at 5:30 p.m. and judging at 6 p.m.
The races will run through Water Street from Monroe to Madison.
Each bed should have something like a headboard and footboard and wheels with four lifters and a rider weighing at least 100 pounds.
• Opening ceremony — 7:30 p.m. at the Pape marine park.
Rhody royalty will be welcome and live music is planned.
At 9 p.m., an outdoor movie, “Chautauqua Shorts,” will be screened.
SATURDAY
• Grand parade of Rhody — The parade begins at 1:00 p.m. with the route from Uptown to downtown.
Registration is from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Port Townsend Visitor Information Center at 2409 Jefferson St. near Sims Way.
Festival floats are judged at 11 a.m., along with business, community and auto clubs. All other units are judged during the parade.
•Elks Rhody Fundraiser Pancake Breakfast — Breakfast is from 8am to 10am at the lodge at 555 Otto St. It costs $10.
• Rhody Patrons Scramble 9-hole – Play begins at 9 a.m. at Port Townsend Golf Course, 1948 Blaine St.
• Sunrise Rotary Ball Race — The Monroe Street Golf Ball Contest will begin at Monroe and Lawrence Streets at 12:30 p.m. Each ball has an assigned number that corresponds to a purchased ticket.
• Cake Picnic — The assembly will take place at 3:00 p.m. at Pope Marine Park.
• Registration for the Rhody race – Registration will be from 3-7 p.m. at the Floral Building at Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St.
• Moose spaghetti food — A “high carb” meal will be held at the Port Townsend Elks Lodge from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It costs $15.
• Grand Chautauqua show – The Chautauqua three-day weekend finale kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Fort Worden McCurdy Pavilion. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Scheduled events include performances of Chautauquans, an outdoor movie, a PT lottery where everyone wins, and the Chautauqua Congress.
Catering will be provided by Fort Worden Hospitality.
Sunday
• Rhody Scholarship Best 18-hole ball — The game will take place at 9 a.m. at the Port Townsend Golf Course.
• Jefferson Healthcare Rhody Run Redux – The race begins at 9 a.m. and ends at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, offering 5K and 10K options for runners and walkers.
Registration is $45 for ages 19-64, $40 for ages 65 and older, $15 for ages 18 and under, free for ages 5 and under, and includes a short-sleeved shirt.
Use discount code Olympic23 and receive 10% off the 2023 Summer Olympics running events: Rhody Run Redux, North Olympic Discovery Marathon and Quilcene Oyster Races.
All proceeds support school athletic programs and youth-focused nonprofits such as Jumping Mouse Children’s Center, The Benji Project, Quilcene/Brinnon Dollars for Scholars, and East Jefferson Rivals Athletics.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/rhody-fest-continues-through-sunday/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Trump News Today: Key Trump attorney Tim Parlatore leaves legal team as investigation into Mar-a-Lago documents continues
- Odisha Vande Bharat: Howrah Puri Vande Bharat Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Odisha’s first | Bhubaneswar News
- The Rhody Fest continues until Sunday
- Ukraine wheat deal extended for 2 months, helping ease global food crisisExBulletin
- An attack between armed homeless people breaks out near a college in Hollywood
- Princess Beatrice’s $150 look just reminded us it’s nap dress season
- Guillermo Lasso: Ecuador’s president, facing looming impeachment vote, dissolves country’s national assembly
- Siemens profit triples on rising orders
- Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke found collapsed after alleged suicide attempt
- Which is the best big screen foldable?
- Ecuador’s president dissolves congress ahead of possible impeachmentExBulletin
- Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Guatemala – GFZ