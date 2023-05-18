Why Aryan Khan and other Bollywood nepo babies are going to college

At the University of Southern California (USC), Aryan Khan was nobody in a sea of ​​nearly 50,000 students.

He walked among talented future world changers, those who help homeless people improve their health, provide free after-school classes for elementary school children, and help communities recover from hurricanes, among other things.

There is nothing wrong with being regular. Except for one thing: Khan is India’s biggest nepotism baby.

His parents, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, are the richest, most famous and most powerful couple in Bollywood.

Shah Rukh’s estimated net worth is over US$725 million; Gauri’s influence is even greater.

Since birth, Aryan’s family name is guaranteed to take him far into an industry of US$3.7 billion in box office revenue alone and where the biggest stars are paid up to $12 million per film.

It’s a massive step up in life – with much to inherit, from Gauri’s high-end interior design company and Ambani’s clientele to the $25 million Mannat family home and a villa in Dubai.

Free to do whatever he wants, or nothing at all, why would Aryan Khan or other Bollywood nepo babies spend four years in college?

Aryan Khan: Not too rich and powerful for college

Nepotism runs deep in Bollywood. “Founding families” like the Kapoors have nearly a century in the Hindi film industry, from which four generations have benefited.

The Kapoor family is one of the biggest Bollywood families to date where you could probably name up to 10-12 people related or married to this family who are still working in Bollywood as actors, producers, writers, filmmakers , says Snigdha Sur, founder of the South Asian publication The Juggernaut and the self-proclaimed encyclopedia of Bollywood, to Wire Media.

While Shah Rukh is self-taught, most of his peers are not.

Outsiders like Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranvir Singh have spoken of feeling left out and having to work harder to win roles for them.

While the Ananya Pandays, Alia Bhatts and Ranbir Kapoors are hooked up to all the right casting directors and networks for sponsorships, the non-nepo babes have no one to give them lucky breaks.

Aryan Khan, however, was spoiled by Shah Rukh from birth.

“He is going to be completely a spoiled brat. I told all my heroines that if you have daughters, my son will run after them, and every day I want them all to complain saying, “Please keep your son out of our homes” . I want him to have a Harley Davidson jacket, and I want him to wear studs and everything. He should be really cool, have long hair, and he should be a playboy and really spoiled,” Shah Rukh said. in an interview in 1997.

This includes getting numerous roles from the age of four when he played the role of his father’s childhood character, Rahul Raichand, in the hit film “Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham”.

He made his next appearance in 2014 when he lent his voice to the Indian release of The Incredibles, which was dubbed in Hindi. The film was renamed “Hum Hain Lajawaab.

In this version, Mr Incredible is known as Mr Lajawaab and was only voiced by his father, while Aryan voiced the character Dash, known as Tez in this version.

This film even earned him the award for best child voice dubbing artist.

In 2019, he lends his voice again in the Bollywood version of The Lion King. Here he again worked alongside his father. Shah Rukh voiced the iconic character Mufasa while Aryan voiced the character Simba.

Despite having a glitzy future mapped out for them, the following children of top Bollywood stars have still spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a degree abroad:

Ranbir Kapoor, son of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, studied film at the School of Visual Arts and the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in New York.

Abhishek Bachchan, son of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, studied business management at Boston University

Soha Ali Khan, daughter of actors Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore, studied history at the London School of Economics and Political Science

Imran Khan, nephew of actor Aamir Khan, studied film at the Los Angeles branch of the New York Film Academy

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, studied economics and political science at the University of East London

Varun Dhawan, son of filmmaker David Dhawan, studied business management at Nottingham Trent University

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, studied acting at Boston University (but dropped out)

And college isn’t the only big investment they make in their children. Aryan Khan, for example, attended the most prestigious primary and secondary schools in India and the UK.

Aryan Khan’s early education

He began his education at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, which was founded by Nita Ambani, wife of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries built the school. The school was established in 2003 and has been an IB World School since January 2003.

Nita is the school president, while their daughter Isha is the vice president.

Aryan is not the only Bollywood child star to have attended this prestigious private school.

His sister Suhana Khan is also a former student with other child stars:

filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Sridevis’ deceased daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s children, Sara and Ibrahim

Aamir Khan and Reena Duttas’ daughter, Ira Khan

Kajol and Ajay Devgans’ daughter, Nysa

While Shah Rukh initially wanted his son to be an actor like him, that view changed later when he decided to send Aryan to boarding school in the UK.

“I think they should become whatever they want. I don’t know what they will be, but I want them to be educated beyond the movies. I think they should see the world, make themselves their own opinion without being obscured by the opinions of my work and my space, he said in an interview.

Aryan then continued his secondary education at Sevenoaks School in the UK. Leaving her family and home in Mumbai to attend boarding school in the UK was not easy, especially for her father.

It’s a bit sad for me, but it’s better for them. It’s one of the costs of being famous, said Shah Rukh.

But of course being a Bollywood star has its perks, I very clearly decided that if I wanted to see it, I would fly. I’m star enough to cancel some work and visit my son, Shah Rukh said.

Located in Kent, Sevenoaks is one of the oldest and best boarding schools in the country, consistently producing pupils with some of the highest A Level scores.

Actor Daniel Day-Lewis, director Adam Curtis and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda are among the famous alumni who also attended the same school.

Aryan Khan at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts

Aryan Khan holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Film Arts, Film and Television Production) from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts.

My son doesn’t want to play and I don’t think he can,” Shah Rukh said in an interview with David Letterman.

“He looks good, he’s tall and… okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes maybe and he realizes that himself. is a good writer.

The four-year USC degree offers “intensive production experience” paired with electives like critical studies, writing, animation, and interactive media.

Students must take CTPR 285 Lateral Thinking for Filmmaking Practice,CTPR 290 Film Communication,CTPR 294 Documentary, Fiction and New Media DirectingAndCTPR 295L Cinematic Arts Lab.

They must create mini-projects using laptops, phones, and networks, as well as produce, film, edit, and deliver a fictional narrative, documentary, or project in one semester, among other things.

Take a closer look at USC, though, and it may make sense why Aryan Khan chose to go here.

USC students reportedly live in “resort-style apartment buildings” equipped with “rooftop pools and tanning beds”. Dinners at Nobu are frequent, as is spring break in Bali.

A New York Times The article describes USC as “a playground for the spoiled elite”, with “decades of attraction from some of the wealthiest families in Los Angeles”.

It is “a place of ubiquitous wealth, where fame, money and status are still part of daily life”.

And that parchment on graduation day? Like everything else, it’s probably just another status symbol to add to the SRK empire.

What’s next for Aryan Khan?

Since graduating, Aryan has been preparing for his directorial debut with a Netflix series.

The series takes place in the context of the film industry, which he wrote himself. The series, which will be called “Stardom”, is currently in pre-production and is expected to air later this year.

Aryan will work with Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company founded by his father. It will fund the six-episode series.

The company has produced a number of films, including the recent Netflix original “Darlings” starring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, and “Love Hostel” starring Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey.

Two movies are in the works, “Jawan” and “Dunki”, both of which will star Shah Rukh.