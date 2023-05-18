Local college actor in Roald Dahls Matilda The Musical | Mail boxes
Eliana VandenHeuvel, Livermore
I am writing to share my excitement and invite our entire Tri-Valley community to support Roald Dahls’ upcoming production Matilda The Musical, in which I am fortunate to be a part of the cast. As a college actor, I’m thrilled to bring this gripping story to life alongside a talented group of over 60 (!) local students.
Roald Dahls Matilda The Musical is a heartwarming tale that embraces the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. It revolves around the life of Mathilde, a little girl with an amazing mind, intelligence and even special powers. Despite the cruelty of her parents and the bullying of the terrifying headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, Matilda finds comfort and strength in her teacher, Miss Honey. Thanks to her courage and intelligence, Matilda could well become the saving grace of her comrades.
Being part of this production was an amazing experience for me and my fellow actors. It allowed us to tap into our creativity, develop our acting skills, and forge lasting friendships.
Not only does theater entertain, but it educates, inspires and unites communities. By attending local theater productions, members of our community not only support the growth of the performing arts, but also encourage the dreams and aspirations of young artists like myself.
I wholeheartedly invite our community to join us and experience the magic of Roald Dahls Matilda The Musical. Performances will take place at the Bankhead Theater on
– Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m.
– Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m.
– Saturday June 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
– Sunday June 18 at 2 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at the Bankhead Theater website or at the box office. Your presence in the audience would mean the world to us, as it is the support of our community that encourages us to reach for the stars and pursue our passions. And, by attending local theater, you nurture a thriving arts community within our city.
