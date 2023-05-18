Chef Owners at Hollywood Restaurant Trade Assault, Animal Abuse Allegations – The Hollywood Reporter

A chef at Hollywood hotspot Horses has been granted a restraining order against her husband and restaurant partner after accusing him of physical, emotional and financial abuse over the past decade, detailing incidents in which he allegedly tortured and killed up to 14 animals.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has extended Liz Johnson’s temporary restraining order against Will Aghajanian in May until June 5. He filed for divorce in January.

Aghajanian denied the allegations in a court filing, saying he was a victim of Johnson’s “long-term abuse that occurred in our relationship.” In January, he was denied a temporary restraining order.

In his petition, Aghajanian accused Johnson of lying about the animal abuse allegations. He said she hurt their dogs.

“I’m terrified that Liz will hurt or kill our pets,” he wrote, noting that Johnson kept one of their dogs in a wine fridge at Horses for up to six hours a day. while she was working. “In Liz’s DVTRO [restraining order]she falsely accuses me of things she has done or threatened to do to me and my pets.

Critically acclaimed, Horses, which opened in October 2021, has become a clubhouse for diners from the worlds of entertainment, fashion and art. The address, one block east of the popular Harmony Gold screening venue, was previously a favorite Hollywood pub called The Pikey. Before that, for more than seven decades, it was the home of Ye Coaches & Horses, which attracted Alfred Hitchcock, Richard Burton and Quentin Tarantino (who is said to have dreamed up dialogue for pulp Fiction on his cocktail napkins). Since its opening, the new iteration of Horses has been visited by Hollywood’s A-list.

Aghajanian’s filing noted that the couple met ten years ago and recently married and bought a house together. They were in the process of opening a New York restaurant called Froggys as well as an unnamed Chinese restaurant behind Horses.

On Wednesday evening, just before this story was published, Horses posted a message on his Instagram account stating that Aghajanian had been on leave since November 2022 and had not been involved in the day-to-day operations of the restaurant since then. “Under Chef Liz’s leadership, our amazing front and back of house teams are continually working to make Horses what she always wanted it to be: a place of joy and celebration. Horses has no further comments beyond this statement.

In her petition, Johnson said she and Aghajanian had cats that “mysteriously ended up dying,” including one in 2017 that was taken to a shelter. When told he had been badly abused, Johnson said she believed Aghajanian when he denied harming the animal.

“Then last month we were given another kitten who wouldn’t come near Will after a few days,” she wrote.

After the cat suffered “huge lacerations and an abscess on the head”, which Aghajanian said was caused by their dog, Johnson claimed she saw him abuse it. “I caught Will shaking the cat violently late at night and he died the next day,” she wrote. “Got to put the dead cat in the trash and insisted on keeping the corpse in the house.”

Aghajanian killed or mistreated up to 14 animals, Johnson claimed.

“I was emotionally and mentally abused so I believed Will when he denied killing those animals – he was insisting I was crazy for questioning him and telling me to shut up,” she wrote. “I realize now that Will was torturing and killing these animals.”

Aghajanian noted in his restraining order request that Johnson texted him, “I’m going to kill Pancho,” one of their three dogs, and make him “eat Pancho’s oil pills!!! !” In another she said “Pancho is dead” and “I killed him dead”.

In their respective petitions, each side accuses the other of physical violence.

Johnson detailed an incident in which Aghajanian “physically dragged me by my legs on the floor as I screamed and tried to resist.”

“This general scenario has happened many times before: Will will become so enraged that I fear for my safety, so I try to lock myself in a secure room away from him. the argument to die down and he comes after me, using everything in his power – including physical strength if necessary – to get through the locked door and into the room so he can continue to abuse me. “

In another instance, Johnson said Aghajanian “grabbed my hand and curled each of my fingers towards my wrist”, injuring it for a significant period of time.

An attachment to Johnson’s motion for a restraining order shows a photo of bruising on his arm.

Aghajanian, meanwhile, claimed that Johnson was trying to use the domestic violence allegations “as leverage to force me out of our businesses,” according to his petition, which notes that he no longer receives critical business updates and that he was expelled from the restaurant. He said Johnson was lying and physically assaulted him and threatened to kill him.

“Liz intentionally burned me multiple times over the years,” he wrote in a court statement. “For example, at Mimi’s restaurant in July 2016, Liz overcooked the chicken, got mad at me while we were talking about it, and put a metal spatula on the oily griddle, then pushed it against my forearm, burning it badly, and leaving a scar. (Mimi is a French bistro in downtown New York.)

On another occasion, she allegedly put a spoon in a fryer and marked it with it, leaving a scar.

Aghajanian provided a statement from her mother in which she said she saw Johnson “hit Will on the upper body in anger during an argument.” Sam Burchett, his friend and mentee, also told the court that Johnson would physically and verbally abuse him while working at the Catbird headquarters in Nashville. “I’ve seen Liz kick Will’s legs or shins, stomp on Will’s feet, hit or shove Will on a regular basis,” he wrote. “It would happen when Will would ask Liz a question or tell her how a dish could be improved, and his reaction would be to get angry and get out of hand, yell and yell at Will, followed by physical assault on Will. ”

Court filings detail a dysfunctional environment at Horses after Johnson was granted a temporary restraining order, which said they were to stay 10 feet apart and only discuss work-related issues. On one occasion, Johnson allegedly called him a “coward” in front of one of their cooks to get him to break the order.

“Then she said, ‘This is my house,’ referring to the restaurant, again trying to incite a negative response,” he wrote.

Johnson allegedly told kitchen staff that Aghajanian was a sex addict, an animal abuser and would not return to work at the restaurant. This, he said, undermined any credibility he had with staff as she assumed full control of Horses.

Johnson said Aghajanian pestered his family and colleagues to “find out where I am and what I told them about him (and find out what I know).”

“He physically cornered one of the cooks at the restaurant where we work trying to get him to say where I was and what I had told him,” she added. “People in our workplace say he’s gone manic; an employee threatened to quit because he was creepy and threatening in order to find me and find out what I had said. He also now threatens to kill himself; I’m afraid he’s hurting someone.

Johnson and Aghajanian had together been named Rising Star Chefs by the prestigious James Beard Award Foundation at their previous venture, the Catbird Seat. Johnson had also more recently received a James Beard nomination for his work at Freedman’s in Silver Lake before launching Horses, which quickly became a sought-after reserve.

In August 2022, Horses faced a previous round of controversy when Eater reported influential New York restaurateur Ken Friedman, who had settled sexual harassment complaints, had consulted on the project and was a minority partner. (The couple denied their continued involvement.)

May 17, 9:05 p.m. Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Johnson filed for divorce from Aghajanian. He filed for divorce.