ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: ‘Guardians’ offers a galaxy of entertainment | News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Action/Adventure/Science-Fiction: 2h30)

With : Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper and Chukwudi Iwuji

Director: james gunn

Note : PG-13 (Intense sequences of violence and action, coarse language, suggestive/drug references and thematic elements)

Film critic:It is the third installment in a franchise that began with Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). Written by James Gunn, who directed the two previous films in this trilogy, Vol. 3 appears as an end of series for this motley crew. It’s a fitting ending, despite overloading with too much of everything on offer.

Peter Quill (Pratt), aka Star-Lord, is still depressed over his breakup with Gamora (Zoe Saldaa), who has returned to the world of the living. Gamora no longer remembers her love affair with Quill and this troubles a man who is still in love. While Quill is lovesick, one of its ragtag members, Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley), comes to terms with a past he thought he left behind. The High Evolutionary, masterfully played by Chukwudi Iwuji, sees Rocket as the property of Orgocorp, an intergalactic bio-engineering corporation. Quill rallies his team to save Rocket.

James Gunn makes this film an adventure. It has all the makings of a good action hero movie. There are plenty of action sequences. The characters are remarkable. The story has an emotional element while retaining humorous moments.

Like some of Marvel’s other storylines, Vol. 3 is almost too much. Too many visual effects, too many characters from previous movies and more, and many story arcs. Still, none of these elements are distracting, but they do make this movie longer than it needs to be.

The audience receives a lot of entertainment. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is fun, and its major Rocket storyline is a neat historical retelling for the character. Rocket is the highlight of this movie. Bradley Cooper expresses it with devotion. He and the rest of the cast provide a good final showing for this crew of space explorers for hire.

Grade: B (The Galactic Team provides a wealth of entertainment.)

Love Again (Romance: 1 hour, 44 minutes)

With : Sam C. Heughan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Cline Dion

Director: Jim Strouse

Note : PG-13 (Sexual material and coarse language)

Film critic:Filmmakers produce romance movies with a formula in mind. That annoying trope is present here. This romance is about two adults who approach their mating like two children on a playground.

Mira Ray (Jonas) watches her fiancé tragically die a few steps away from her. Two years later, she is still mourning his death. She begins texting her old cell phone number unaware that the number now belongs to Rob Burns (Heughan). Based on her poetic words, Rob falls in love with Mira. It’s not soon before they begin an awkward mating. The two try to overcome their reluctance to find love again.

First, these people are attractive, but they are as bright as a blown out candle. Rob constantly complains that he wants to meet Mira when he could just text her and tell her he read Mira’s words to her dead fiancé.

Enter Cline Dion. It adds levity to tribal romance. She is the adult in this film. The others are all people well over 20, all behaving like college kids discovering love for the first time. Dion adds a seasoned twist on love but his lines feel repetitive. However, she puts in the effort for her first performance in the cinema.

If you want to take your partner to see a romantic movie, this is not the one. These characters are immature because they are boring. Moreover, the plot is a formula that has no idea of ​​its main characters.

Grade: C- (Another dull love.)

Book Club: The Next Chapter (Comedy/Romance: 1 hour, 47 minutes)

With : Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen

Director: Bill Holderman

Note : PG-13 (Foul language, suggestive material and sexual innuendo)

Film critic: After the 2018 film, Book Club: The Next Chapter is a lackluster comedy. Since Golden Girls televisions, many movies and TV shows have tried to create the chemistry and humor of the characters in this show. The characters in The Next Chapter have nice chemistry, but their timing for jokes falls flat, and so does this story.

Vivian (Fonda) is getting married, so she, Diane, Sharon and Carol decide to tour Italy. The trip is something they wanted to do decades ago. Now they feel it’s time. The journey gives them all new perspectives on life, despite a few misadventures that bring them closer together.

The views over Italy are magnificent. The views inspire to take a vacation. It would be ideal compared to watching this comedy with poorly timed banter. The comedy creates a few moments that make you laugh. Instead, the delivery or lines are low-energy performances, a development from Bill Holderman’s poor screenplay.

Holderman relies on exhausting comedic banter. The jokes appear forced moments, misplaced inserted snippets. Its writing makes it another easy-to-get-it-and-forget-it comedy.

Grade: C- (You can judge this book by its cover.)

Rally Road Racers (Entertainment/Family: 1h33)

With : Jimmy O. Yang, JK Simmons, Chloe Bennet, Lisa Lu and John Cleese

Director: Ross Venokur

Note : PG (Violence and crude humor)

Film critic:Rally Road Racers is exactly what the name suggests. The plot is about driving a racing car. It provides fun moments by creating a cute furry protagonist Zhi, a rookie race car driver voiced by comedian Jimmy O. Yang (Crazy Rich Asians, 2018).

To save his home and that of his grandmother, Zhi gets the opportunity to compete against Archie Vainglorious (Cleese), the reigning champion of the rally car circuit. Zhi wins the help of pilot-turned-mechanic Gnash (Simmons) to make his big-stage debut. The success of the pairs depends on their ability to survive a course with many obstacles that include inhospitable terrain and treacherous rival racers.

The best part about this animated feature is its cast. Several talented actors play the characters. Yang, Simmons and Cleese are the notables. Yang is good like Zhi with a young and persuasive voice. Simmons is a wise teacher. Last but still impressive, the legendary John Cleese voices the antagonist well.

Director-writer Ross Venokur (TV series Game Over) has made a big improvement since ACORNS: Operation Crackdown (2015). “Rally Road Racers is a fun movie for those who love racing cars and toy characters. It delivers a great message about perseverance for audiences of all ages, despite some dramatic moments that may bore younger members. of the family.

Grade: B- (Race within the speed limit to see it.)

Fools Paradise (Comedy: 1h37)

With : Charlie Day, Ken Jeong, Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody and Ray Liotta

Director: charlie day

Note : R (Language, drug use sexual content)

Film critic:Fools Paradise features the pretentiousness of Hollywood go-getters and those considered failures in the movie industry while being an aimless satirical comedy. The Charlie Days storyline would work if his character, apparently a Charlie Chaplin/Harpo Marx parody, were in a 1900s silent film. Modern audiences shouldn’t be so forgiving of this comedy.

Publicist Lenny (Ken Jeong) suffers many setbacks. By chance, things get better when he discovers Latte Pronto (Day), a recently released mental health patient. A non-verbal Pronto is a perfect doppelganger for detestable movie star Sir Tom Bingsley (also Day). Pronto becomes a big star after replacing Bingsley and Lenny rises through the ranks with Pronto. The two soon realize that it is easier to climb a hill than to fall from it.

This film contains immense talent, but it’s a shame that it was one of Ray Liotta’s last films before his death. That It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphias Charlie Day storyline is everywhere. The plot has potential for about five minutes. Day misdirects the execution of the stories as writer and director, and odd characters take the eccentric to the next level.

Consider it a cheaper, less profane version from director Damien Chazelles Babylon (2022) meets a screenplay by Woody Allen. Of course, this insults Babylon because its approach is shrewd and Woody Allen’s characters make more sense juxtaposed against Days’ over-the-top characterizations.

Fools Paradise is all about awkward moments and quirky characters. Both are far from convincing.

Grade: F+ (Foolish describes those who pay for it.)

Hypnotic (Science-Fiction/Action: 1h32)

With : Ben Affleck, Alice Braga and William Fishtner

Director: robert rodriguez

Note : R (violence)

Film critic:Despite its title, this sci-fi adventure won’t captivate for long. The Hypnotics previews showed a storyline with potential. The film itself is a disappointment. Its premise is good until the characters reveal what’s really going on.

Detective Danny Rourke (Affleck) investigates a mystery involving his missing daughter, Minnie. His investigation leads him to psychic Diana Cruz (Braga), a secret government program, and Dellrayne (Fichtner), a powerful hypnotic who can control people with just a few words.

Hypnotic is a bad title. The characters are not mesmerizing. They are telepaths, people with psionic abilities. That aside, this movie plays like something out of the 1980s. The problem is that it tries to do something surprising for the audience that doesn’t work effectively.

Robert Rodriguez makes films where the characters find something about themselves that changes them to meet the challenges that await them. As the characters uncover the information they seek, it often involves major organization or major government corruption. Examples are The Faculty (1998), Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003), and Alita: Battle Angel (2019). Hypnotic follows in the same way.

Writers Robert Rodriguez and Max Borenstein craft an engaging story on the surface, but they blur their narrative by trying to explain it halfway through and turning to a second narrative that negates the first. So the reality they create is an illusion, one that irritates. Then they show another one that is worse than the first one.

Grade: D+ (It won’t put you in a trance.)

