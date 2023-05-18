Ludacris Talks Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Acting in ‘Fast X,’ Music

It’s good to be Ludacris. Twenty years after his first appearance in the ‘Fast and Furious’ action-adventure franchise, 2003’s ‘2 Fast 2 Furious’, the Atlanta rapper and actor is set to land a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame the same week “Fast X” premieres. Such attention is nothing new for Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. As an artist, he has sold over 24 million albums worldwide since he started making music with the indie band “Incognegro” in 1999. From there, he transitioned to a Def Jam contract and mainstream fame with hits such as “Act a Fool” and “Stand Up,” as well as collaborations such as his 2004 feature alongside Lil Jon on “Yeah!” of Usher.

For a guy who hasn’t made a new album since 2015, the “Dirty South” rapper kicks off his schedule with just-booked music gigs in Miami Beach in May, and Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Weekend at Resorts World. Las Vegas in July. Bridges spoke with Variety about his early days in radio, how Timbaland discovered him, and how that business school guided him through a long career in the hip-hop game.

The multi-hyphenates who bridge hip-hop and other media often claim that hip-hop is a part of everything they do, even when they’re not rapping. Is this true for you?

Absolutely not. That’s the point of trying to act. I take myself out of the personality of who Ludacris is. Maybe during the transition when I had my first film “Fast and Furious”, there was a bit of hip-hop in me because this role required it. But, as I progress and evolve in cinema, my goal is to make the hip-hop part disappear.

Your name is synonymous with Atlanta and the “Dirty South.” Yet you come from Champagne, Illinois, and moved to Georgia when you were 8 years old.

My dad lived in Atlanta and as a kid I always wanted to be with him. There was already a booming music scene in Atlanta, and at that young age I already knew what I wanted to do. Labels like LaFace and SoSo Def were there. Atlanta was the Motown of the South. I wanted to spend time with my dad and be in this mecca of music – the right place at the right time to pursue my passion.

What do you remember from your first rap?

I made my debut at the age of 9. I lied and told people I was 10. The first rhyme I wrote was, “I’m cool/I’m bad/I’m maybe 10/But I can’t survive without my girlfriend.” I also knew that I had talent, because when I went to school [and rapped] in front of my friends, they asked me for more. When the next day, there were even more people gathered. …I started to feel like I could be onto something. It gave me the confidence to move forward.

Your entry into the world of music was through radio, working at the Hot 97 in Atlanta. How did it go ?

Nine years have passed since that first rap. [Laughs.] I’m 18, just out of high school and noticed that Hot 97 was the first in the area playing hip hop 24/7. I had a manager then who was an intern at the Hot 97 competitor, a station that only rapped at night, but had been established longer. I decided to do an internship at Hot 97, so that we each had a plan of attack, to bring them in from all sides. It was only a matter of time before one of the two biggest stations in Atlanta heard my demo. Our plan of attack didn’t work right away: my internship turned into a job. But working at the station, making people realize that I didn’t just want them to introduce me as a rapper, established me as a local celebrity. It was in the vein of hip-hop and everything else I loved, while making money and hosting club gigs. I could invest in myself and make an independent album, “Incognegro”.

“People understand what’s real,” Ludacris says of his authenticity as an artist. “It can’t be superficial. There has to be depth. »

Getty Images

You met Timbaland at Hot 97. He became important to your career early on and continues to be a collaborator. How is this friendship?

I had just started at Hot 97, doing intros and outros for station personalities who had their own four-hour increments on the air. Timbaland heard some intros I did for one of our sportsmen as he was going to the station to do an interview. Tim asked after me and we started this great relationship, starting with tracks like “Fat Rabbit”. As for the on-air personality who introduced me to Timbaland, that person is now one of my managers. Everything is closed. All those jingles I did, and Timbaland learning about me, got me to where I am now.

When you finally started making records, you sold them out of your vault. Is this experience related to your music management studies at Georgia State?

One hundred percent. In order to have a lasting career in this industry, you need to have a solid foundation. Mine was based on starting small, growing, independently and locally. My label Disturbing Tha Peace. I started in Atlanta and branched out. It was a solid base. I teamed up with Southern Music Distribution, the team that was working with Lil Jon and the Ying Yang Twins at the time. I got about $7 off every album, sold 50,000 records, and got a check for $350,000 when I was 21. It was great, but to move forward you need to have negotiation skills when doing it on your own. A big label comes to you, offers you a contract, you have to know what they can do for you that you can’t do yourself. This all came together while I was still working at the radio station, going part-time to the state of Georgia, minoring in music management and majoring in business administration. I had my head on my shoulders when it came to understanding the contracts.

Georgia State awarded artist, actor and entrepreneur Chris “Ludacris” Bridges an honorary degree.

Meg Laskey Buscema/Georgia Stat

Your flow is one of the most unique in hip-hop — like a slide trombone swallowing an oboe. How did you develop this tone?

It was the excitement of loving hip-hop, appreciating other artists, developing my own style from comedians, not just rappers. I used to stay up late when I was a kid, watching Def Comedy Jam, Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence. Laughter is good for the soul. Combine that with hip-hop, and you know where I’m coming from. Also, working on the radio helped with diction and enunciation. You are talking to a million or more people at once. It surely played a role in my vocal development.

You were selling tons of records on your own. When you moved to Def Jam, what did they offer you beyond prestige?

Yes, we sold records in Atlanta, and that fame spread to other cities in the United States, but Def Jam put me on the world stage with marketing dollars to keep me there. This growth has opened up other opportunities. Everything is a business. Sometimes you sacrifice yourself to get something bigger, if you play your cards right. Teamwork is the source of a dream job.

Has working with Def Jam meant anything to you spiritually?

Absolutely. I was the first artist they signed from the South. It was risky for us at first because we didn’t know if Def Jam knew how to market a Southern artist. It was a New York label with New York artists like Jay-Z, DMX, Ja Rule, LL Cool J. Either I was going to be categorized into my own category or rise to new heights beyond of any category.

In retrospect, there were people on their side and mine who worried that Def Jam wouldn’t know what to do with me. I’m proud that everything worked out, how things were handled. I can’t be more grateful to Def Jam. And they weren’t the only label that wanted me at the time. We shopped. You name it – Atlantic, Elektra, Columbia – we were talking. We chose Def Jam. Their story and the fact that they had Scarface as president of Def Jam South – I really looked up to him – made the difference. They weren’t even the ones offering the most money. Def Jam just had a better base, a better plan. They knew how to help grow the Ludacris brand to its full potential.

What was the image you wanted to highlight, especially in your videos?

There were a lot of rappers back then who couldn’t show anything beyond this really serious, tough persona. I wanted to be myself – bring something fun to the table. The character I had wasn’t there to sell drugs – nothing against anyone who did. When it came to me and standing out, I held my own, using clever metaphors and rhymes that incorporated elements of theater and film. I wanted to be versatile. If you have listened to my albums or watched my videos, I wanted to take you on a roller coaster of emotions and laughter.

Whether Variety told your radio persona, “Chris Lova Lova,” or the Ludacris who dropped “Incognegro” that he would get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, what would he have said?

“Get the hell out of here. Not because a star wasn’t possible. I don’t think I could have seen that far down the line. When it came to music, I had blinders back then because I knew I had so much to prove. Now I have a lot to prove in movies and music – the two most wanted dreams in the world, rock star and movie star. I love that.

TIP SHEET

What: Ludacris receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

When: 11:30 a.m., May 18

Where: 6426 Hollywood Blvd.

The Web: walkoffame.com