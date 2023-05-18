Trial of entertainment industry figurehead in Rotorua: Crown and defense outline cases

A leading figure in New Zealand’s entertainment industry is on trial in the High Court in Rotorua. Photo/Andrew Warner

A lawyer for the New Zealand entertainment industry figure charged with rape and forcing women to take drugs has described the trial as a MeToo fest.

The accused, who cannot be named due to a suppression order, is on trial at the High Court in Rotorua after denying 25 charges against nine complainants.

Crown attorney Anna Pollett presented her case to the jury of nine women and three men today, telling them what they will be hearing over the next six weeks.

She described several instances where the man forced himself on women, dipping his fingers in white powder and pushing his fingers into their mouths, causing one and the other to lose control of their actions. .

The man’s attorney, Ron Mansfield KC, responded with a brief opening address to the jury saying that sex and drugs, among other things, were part of the man’s lifestyle, but that was also the lifestyle of those around him.

He and others were all doing it, all involved…you have to understand it wasn’t just this man involved in sex, drugs and [and other choices]. That was pretty much all the witnesses you will hear from during this trial.

Mansfield said the man was popular and didn’t need to resort to alcohol and drugs to have sex with women.

He said the complainants had been pushed since the first woman made the allegations.

You will start to hear about the MeToos, others who have been pushed to the police to support a case that will bring this man down.

So we have a MeToo festival. We have people reimagining the night they spent with him to support this case. A number of women have had real relationships with him.

Mansfield said that although the Crown would call 63 witnesses, the man would also testify, along with many others for the defence.

They’re just there to make sure you get the right picture of what happened. The allegations, friends, represent nothing close to what happened.

Mansfield said many people loved the man, but with success came haters.

He bent a few noses. Some of these people are more than willing to see this man fall.

Polletts’ opening speech described what happened to a young woman who was the first to surrender to the police.

Pollett said the woman was living in the same house as the man and others out of town when he entered her room and woke her up. He hugged her, thanking her for being a sober driver.

He grabbed her face and kissed her hard, telling her to kiss him back. She tried to push him away but he pinned her against a wall.

He undid her bra. She told him to please stop but he told her to shut up.

He walked out of the room, leaving her distressed and in tears. He came back 30 seconds later with a can of alcohol.

He pushed her back against the wall and sexually assaulted her, Pollett said.

The woman told him to stop several times.

Pollett summarized the evidence of the other eight women.

One, a teenager, would tell the jury that the man pushed her into a bedroom when she refused to kiss him or hold his hand.

Pollett said a third complainant would say the man told her he had connections in Auckland who could help her career, so she agreed to go to Auckland with him to meet them.

While having dinner, where the young woman was drinking alcohol, the man dipped his fingers in an unknown white powder and stuck his fingers in his mouth.

Pollett said the woman would say the powder exacerbated the alcohol and she had no control or ability to make decisions.

He took the woman back to his room and had sex with her when he knew she was in no condition to consent.

Another teenager would describe how he walked into her bedroom in the middle of the night and put his hand on her thigh, Pollett said.

Another woman was talking about how he offered her white powder but, when she said no, he came up behind her and put his fingers in her mouth.

Pollett said the man took the woman into a bedroom and put a belt under the door to keep anyone out. She refused his advances and the man got angry and left.

Another complainant said she initially refused the man’s sexual advances in the middle of the night, but then had an affair with him.

One evening, while attending a concert, the man forced an MDMA, or ecstasy, pill known as the Pink Porsche into his mouth.

The accused took the woman home.

Pollett said the woman was not in control of her body and the man had sex with her.

The affair ended but the man later became jealous.

He went to the woman’s house and talked inside. The couple shared methamphetamine and he tried to have sex with her, but the woman refused.

Pollett said he forced himself on the woman and raped her, and when he was done he said, That’s what bitches deserve.

Another woman was talking about being in a hotel room with the man and being given a drink she would later believe was doped.

She remembers waking up and being sexually assaulted and raped by the man.

Another plaintiff told the jury how the man entered her home twice in one night.

The first time she found him at home and he said he had to go to the bathroom.

Pollett said he then pushed her into a corner and sexually assaulted her. She pushed him away and he got angry before leaving.

The woman went to bed but was woken hours later to find him lying on top of her.

She managed to text her sister saying the man was going to rape her. The woman’s sister called and the man got angry and threatened to kill them, put his clothes on and left.

The woman who made the first complaint to the police was called as the first Crown witness this afternoon.

In a video of her police interview, shown to the jury, she explained that she never thought something like this would happen to her.

She said she felt helpless. He is a mean and disgusting man.

The man pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of indecent assault, four of sexual assault by rape, three of sexual assault by unlawful intercourse, two of attempted sexual assault, two of burglary, one for assault with intent to commit a sexual offence, one for supplying MDMA, one for supplying methamphetamine and one for willful attempt to pervert the course of justice.

The trial continues.