From Deewars Ma to Darlings Shamshu, the evolution of the Bollywood mother

Jhe mother in Hindi films is traditionally a deified figure, a beloved middle-aged woman who respects tradition and custom. She was often portrayed as a one-note character: the woman who suffers, who sacrifices herself, who subsumes her personality in service to the men around her. Luckily, the mother of Bollywood movies has come a long way from the archetypal khasti hui dikhiyari ma (the coughing, long-suffering mother).

The long-suffering mother

The mother mamta ki moorat was the one who worked at the sewing machine to feed her children. It was she who continued to remain faithful even to the drunken violent husband, because it was her duty. She worked hard and starved for her children and continued to adore them even when they turned out to be rotten. This mother archetype was either abused or abused, and constantly threw herself either at people’s feet or at their mercy.

She was played by Leela Chitnis in AwaraIn maa (in which she is seen as a maid in her own son’s house), Sadhna and many more. Durga Khote, Achala Sachdev, Sulochna Latkar, and Nirupa Roy were frequently roped together to play the teary-eyed tyaag ki moorat ma (ideal of sacrifice).

The morally upright mother

This mother archetype was seen as strong in some ways, but still conflicted. Nirupa Roy in Devwar, we, the morally upright mother, berate her beloved son for his wayward ways of siding with the upholder of the law. In mother india Nargiss’ character shoots his own son for being wrong. In NameNutan does justice to the illegitimate son when she sees her own son’s wrongdoing.

The matriarch

No one has done it better than Dina Pathak. That she was the stern swift of Khubsorat or playful theater that likes to pretend to be the mother of Golmal, the mother of a courtesan Umao Jaan or the quiet supporter of women in Masala pepper. We also saw Waheeda Rehman in strong mother roles in Mashaal, Kabhi Kabhie, Delhi 6 And so on. Then there were also the lesser matriarchs who, although considered commanding obedience, are still very much secondary to the patriarchs. Think of Jaya Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham or Reema Lagoo in some of Rajshri’s films.

The modern mother

Over the years we have seen many depictions of modern and progressive mothers in Hindi films. We’ve seen Lillete Dubey as the cool mom in movies like Kal Ho Na Ho and play modern and progressive characters in Monsoon wedding, my brother Nikhil. Ratna Pathak Shah has played realistic mother roles in movies like Jaane you… ya jaane na, Kapoor & Sons And Lipstick under my burka and several other movies.

The forgotten mother

The neglected, undermined woman; often mocked and always taken for granted was perhaps most beautifully portrayed by Sridevi in English vinglish. Her character taking these small but important steps towards reclaiming personality and her own self-respect and respect for her family was gratifying and painfully familiar. Neena Gupta as eldest mother of badhaai ho was also neglected as a woman; she was supposed to be just a mother.

The homicidal / unbalanced mother

We’ve had several movies lately where the mother is portrayed as a vigilante bent on getting revenge on those who wronged her children. There was Sridevi in Mom, Raveena Tandon in Master. Then, of course, there was a slightly unbalanced Shamshu of darlings played by the always amazing Shefali Shah.

While I may personally dislike the vigilante-mother format, other portrayals of mothers in recent years have been refreshing. Rather than the sacrificing, patient mother of old, we now see much more realistic portrayals of women who are human beings with their own quirks, desires, aspirations and, very importantly, with agency. Neena Gupta as an older pregnant woman, Shefali Shah as a fiercely protective mother using any means possible are very human.

Fortunately, Bollywood no longer sees that it has to idolize and elevate mothers to mythical, superhuman status. Many recent films have also moved away from showing women as upholders of the tradition that is the code of patriarchy. Mothers don’t have to be sad. They can be happy, they can enjoy life, be sexually active and not apologize for it.

On this Mother’s Day, we can leave aside khansti hui dukhiyrai maa. Instead, we can opt for movies like Badhaai Ho, Badhai Do, Dil Dhadakne Do, The Sky Is Pink, Nil Battey Sannata, Secret Superstar and many others congratulations to these very interesting, very human Bollywood mothers – and may their tribe grow.

These articles are published as received, they have not been edited/verified by ThePrint.