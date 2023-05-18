Dave Season 3, Episode 8 Recap: Met Gala

David Met Gala Season 3

**** Photo: Byron Cohen/FX/Copyright 2023, FX Networks. All rights reserved.

Celebrity cameos played an important role inDavidsince the first episode when Dave arrived on YG’s Instagram Story. Of course, there’s the inherent comedic value of Lil Dicky joking with Kourtney Kardashian about male pregnancy or Trippie Redd giving Elz a wad of hundreds to babysit his nephew. Equally important, however, they serve as a barometer for Dave’s relative position and comfort in the music industry at any given time. By season two, Dave was being interviewed by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, hanging out with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber at the Benny Blancos pool, and corresponding with Doja Cat on dating apps.

With so much of this season spent on tour, Dave didn’t meet many celebrities; the exception was Hearsay, when he worked too hard to impress the black rappers and singers he met in Atlanta. Of course, Dave doesn’t always like to reveal how desperate he is for the approval of Hollywood elites. He likes to think he’s more evolved than that. Look at him fake how casually he mentioned going to Justin Biebers’ party in season one, and watch his Met Gala mockery of Robyn now. He insists he’s not locked into Hollywood’s pecking order bullshit and that what he really wants is a stable, reciprocal relationship. Yet there is a difference between knowing what youshouldpursue and what you truly desire deep in your heart. With two episodes to go in season three, this could be the conflict that jeopardizes what he has with Robyn.

An invitation to this event for the elite signals growing legitimization for Lil Dicky, but the stakes are high. This is his first real opportunity to make a splash and announce who the new Lil Dicky is afterlife scam. Ally suggests that he draw attention to climate change as part of his rebrand, earning him the role of CEO of Morality, so that the fashion designer (played by Jordan Firstman) gets to work.

It’s his most ambitious project to date: a suit that inflates to a 40-foot globe when a string is pulled at the back. It could hurt any lucky starlets in its general vicinity, but the way Dave understands it, it’ll hurt more if the world isn’t saved. And who cares if he gets banned from the Met Gala forever? This is a bogus event for sales.

Of course, Dave is canonically a sellout, no matter how pure his initial ambitions. So he has a really hard time pulling the trigger (or rather, the chain) once he’s on the red carpet, stammering environmental stats that easily get engulfed in the din. He’s only truly motivated to do so when he has a target: his nemesis, Jack Harlow, showing up to get all the attention. But inevitably, Dave backs down again when he receives an invitation to smoke a joint with Don Cheadle and Denzel Washington (the former of whom appears in the episode). Who could say no to that?

For obvious reasons, the Met Gala features the most famous cameos of the season. Travis Barker and Finneas fight nearly hand-to-hand over a literal Met ball, only to reveal it’s a prank they’re playing freshman attendees. Anna Wintour (not the real one) challenges everyone to consider their rivals and who is the most elite, which leads to Jack Harlow approaching Dave and taunting him. Even Dave is left speechless when Harlow grabs his own bric-a-brac and says, Got beef? Because I have a whole slab.Cat.

The proceedings have a touch of surrealism, as is the norm for this show. (I would love to seeThe two otherss take the same event.) But before Dave gets too discouraged by his botched stunt, two opportunities present themselves. First: A chance to step in front of the camera and pull the chain during an iconic annual bathroom selfie that happens during the gala. Second: a photo with Rachel McAdams.

Well, McAdams probably doesn’t have to be the biggest (or at least most surprising) guest star of this episode, to the point that she got her own spot in the press email, and I didn’t no idea if the shed makes any further appearances on this. to show. But she and Burd have a surprisingly beautiful and playful chemistry (stronger than his chemistry with Robyn, honestly). When she joins Dave on the floor to use a nearby socket, he talks about his stress at the Met Gala and she agrees to help people take the selfie in the bathroom.

After listening to a funny and sleazy phone conversation from Don Cheadle, Dave manages to take the selfie, though Jack Harlow exposes him for hiding in the cabin. For Dave, it’s the worst case scenario: getting humiliated in front of respected Oscar-nominated actors and YouTube celebrities. In addition to Harlow and Cheadle, the selfie team also includes Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, David Dobrik and Emma Chamberlain.

Once again, it’s Dave’s resentment towards Harlow that drives him to pull the rope, both to prove himself and to directly harm an enemy. And again, he backs down when it would mean hurting his rep with someone he really loves: Rachel McAdams, who decides to join the selfie at the last minute. (Okay, he doesn’t want to hurt her either. Who would?) In the end, Dave can only stand there, discouraged, staring at the chance to let a mark slip through his fingers. He’s probably barely visible in the selfie, with Harlow’s raised middle finger blocking his face.

Then again, who cares when Rachel McAdams calls you cute and funny, suggests you have a meal together, and puts her number in your phone? But my natural fanboy inclination is exactly the same problem Dave has: no matter how much he hates the new generation of cool people, he still covets and fetishizes that closeness to fame and success. I imagine the idea of ​​going on a date with Rachel McAdams seems so remote and fantastical that when presented with the current reality, it’s hard to say no.

Now, should Dave hide it from Robyn and pretend the whole night was uneventful? Of course not. He’s wrong if he thinks he and Robyn just have casual sex with a fucking heart; he introduced Robyn to his parents, and they even adopted an elephant! They talk about their future together as if it were a real probability. I suspect Dave will struggle to have it both ways as he is seduced by the glamor of Hollywood to give equal weight to the emotionally fulfilling relationship he thought he wanted. This isn’t about Rachel McAdams becoming a new long-term love interest; it’s about what she means to Dave, like most of the celebrity cameos on this show.

And yet there is one final twist. The chain snags as he exits, setting off a cacophony that can be heard in the credits: screams, crashing cars, and Dave’s voice yelling, I’m sorry! and Save the Earth! It’s a pretty fun ending, bypassing the big-budget impossibility of filming what it would actually look like. It’s still unclear what kind of fallout (literal or metaphorical) this will leave for the next episode, but like any colossal crap Dave has, it could ruin his career or accidentally help him.

GaTas’ story also has hints of cynicism, although it is much shorter and simpler than Daves’. He goes through a similar process, gradually becoming familiar with the spotlight, and Elz even says, Hed is doing everything to be famous at this point. Elz is there for moral support as GaTa speaks in a panel about media representations of mental illness, not that he really knows much about the subject outside of his own experience.

Elz suggests that GaTa was asked to be the only black person who can fit in with the white people on the panel. But GaTa doesn’t let that deter him, even as he struggles to win over audiences with his candid stories about his sex addiction. (To be fair, that’s when I realized: I got sucked off by a fat bitch just to feel something isn’t exactly a widely acceptable anecdote to share.) When he starts losing the audience, he simply brings the conversation back to his trauma: spelling out his bipolar disorder, opening up about his complicated family history, and simply dropping the buzzword cognitive dissonance. It always leads to respectful applause and nods or a tender pat from Demi Lovato (another great cameo, even outside of the Met Gala setting).

This story seems partly intended to seed the idea that GaTa finds fame through a route other than music; during the panel, Elz meets a reality TV producer interested in GaTa for his series,Nuthouse. There’s reason to be wary of the guy, who most likely wants to exploit GaTas’ mental illness for junk TV. (I mean, the name of the show isNuthouse. Come on.) But GaTaEastperpetually underrated, and maybe this guy recognizes his ability to be his most authentic self while shapeshifting to indulge himself when necessary. It’s what made him such an asset in Hearsay, and it could lead him down an interesting new path now. How much will GaTa have to sacrifice to reach the level of Lil Dickys, and how much will Dave be enough?

Ally is suspended from her teaching job indefinitely after confronting a rude student who posted a TikTok about wanting to fuck her. I get why it looks bad to bump into a teacher repeatedly saying, Do you want to fuck me, Beau? But that’s still very unfair. Curious if this is just a temporary device to keep Ally in Dave’s orbit or the start of a longer story, though we’re nearing the end of the season.

And Mike and Avas’ relationship continues to play out subtly in the background, with each using Dave’s relationship to defend their own stance on casual sex versus something more serious.

Dave on Jack Harlow: He’s tall, he’s handsome, he’s got Gen Z’s pussy shaking. Who cares?

Also: what world do you live in, a TikTok-based world?

The real Lil Dicky released a (bad) charity single to raise awareness for climate change in 2019:Earth,which featured even more guests than this episode (and was produced, of course, by Blanco). It’s funny to think about that when you hear Dave exclaim, how does nobody talk about it?

When a reporter asks what’s next for Don Cheadle, he replies, Oh, you know, Marvel shit. Particularly funny, considering the hellSecret Invasionnext month.