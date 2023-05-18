Baghramian Named ArtCrush Winner | Culture & Leisure

The Aspen Art Museum announced on Tuesday that it will present a major solo exhibition by artist Nairy Baghramian which will open in June. Baghramian was also named an AAMs 2023 ArtCrush Honored Artist.

Titled Jupon de Corps, the solo exhibition will run from June 22 to October 22, bringing together significant constellations of artwork Baghramian has produced over the past decade, according to an AAM press release.

Born in Isfahan, Iran in 1971, Baghramian fled to Berlin in 1984 and has lived and worked there ever since. The artist’s work includes sculpture and installation, often with reference to architecture and the human body. Her work addresses temporal, spatial and social relationships to language, history and the present, with forms that materialize in response to contextual conditions or premises of a given medium.

These structures offer an open and discursive dialogue in response to a site, or a release from the assigned relationship between an object and its meaning, the press release specifies.

Presented on two floors of the museum, Jupon de Corps establishes a personal and poetic dialogue between key works from the artist’s output, the statement says, alongside a new set of sculptures designed specifically for the museums’ outdoor common spaces. .

Works by Baghramians, in varying scales, will be installed to create intimate and eerie atmospheres in which fragmented forms evoke bodily environments, according to the release. Often noticed in the work of Baghramians, many sculptures will appear in clusters, making visual and physical connections to each other and to the existing infrastructure of museum architecture.

His signature sculpture, Headgear (2016), for example, will hang in the AAM stairwell, part of a larger inquiry into the dynamics of constriction and release. This theme will continue to unfold in museum galleries through series of works, such as Chin Up (First Fitting) (2016) and Scruff of the Neck (2016).

Later in the summer, Baghramian will receive the Aspen Award for Art at AAM’s long-running ArtCrush Gala, set to kick off August 4 during the third annual Aspen ArtWeek. For nearly two decades, the ArtCrush Gala has been the AAM’s largest annual fundraiser, with proceeds supporting innovative exhibitions and dynamic educational programs that impact both local and international communities, the statement said. .

Further details on this year’s Aspen ArtWeek lineup will be announced shortly.

Museum director Nicola Lees said in a prepared statement: We are delighted to honor Nairy Baghramian with the 2023 Aspen Prize for Art and look forward to his work playing a central role in our annual Aspen ArtWeek.

The Jupon de Corps solo exhibition will highlight the ongoing work of Baghramians to push the boundaries of sculpture and prompt questions about our bodies and the spaces they inhabit, Lees said. We are especially pleased to have a commissioned outdoor sculpture take pride of place in the museums’ public common areas as we reach beyond our walls to engage the Aspen community and set the tone for ArtWeek.

Jupon de Corps highlights fundamental aspects of Baghramian practice, such as the artists’ sustained dialogue with the historical traditions of 20th century art; his constant interest in expressions of bodily attitudes; the symbolic charge (social and psychological) of the prosthetic and mechanical devices deployed in physiognomic corrections; and his tireless experimentation with a wide range of materials ranging from silicon steel, resin, leather, wax and wood.

Baghramian is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Nasher Prize winner in 2022; the Zurich Art Prize (2016); the Arnold-Bode Prize, Kassel (2014); the Hector Prize, Kunsthalle Mannheim (2012); and the Ernst Schering Foundation Prize (2007).

She participated in Yorkshire Sculpture International at Hepworth Wakefield, UK (2019); Venice Biennale, Italy (2019 and 2011) and Skulptur Projekte Munster, Germany (2017 and 2007), among many other international art projects.

Baghramian has been commissioned by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to create four new sculptures for the Fifth Avenue facade niches, which will be unveiled in September. His recent solo exhibitions include those at Carr dArt in Nîmes, France (2022); Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas, Texas (2022); and Galleria d’Arte Moderna in Milan, Italy (2021).

For more information on Baghramians solo exhibition at AAM, Aspen ArtWeek or ArtCrush Gala, visit aspenartmuseum.org.