List of blockbuster films rejected by Salman Khan

Mumbai: The Three Khans- Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have ruled Bollywood for decades and they enjoy huge fan base. Fans of these three Khans usually look forward to seeing them in action. One of these Khans is superstar Salman Khan whose fans flock to cinemas for weeks after the release of his film. But do you know that there are some big projects that Bhaijaan rejected and passed into the hands of King Khan. Yes, below is the list of movies that were rejected by Salman Khan and later turned out to be some of SRK’s top hits.

1. DDLJ

This film turned out to be one of SRK’s best romantic films. Rumors suggest that the film was first offered to Saif Ali Khan and then to Salman Khan. After nothing worked out, the offer went to SRK.

2. Chak from India

Salman Khan, when asked why he chose to reject Chak De India, said he had a problem with the film’s climax. He said, Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) told me that I will make it the biggest hit and you don’t know what you are missing. Salman could still repent of this decision.

3. Baazigar

Reports claim that Abbas-Mustan wanted to give Salman the lead role in the film, but after he refused, the producers approached SRK. Salman later explained that he had no regrets losing that film. He said his father felt that since Baazigar had a negative character story, the makers should add a mother angle to it. After Abbas-Mustan disagreed with Salman Khan, he rejected the makers’ offer to play the role in the film. It is reported that the manufacturers then added the mother angle later.

4. Kal Ho Na Ho

You might not know that Salman Khan was initially offered the character of Saifs. As SRK was already in the film, it is reported that Salman Khan rejected the offer as he did not want to play the role Saif Ali Khan played in the film.