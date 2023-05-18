Music in town: Phil Poteat





WILLIAMSBURG Tunes in Town is an occasional series that will catch up with some of the local musical talent that calls Hampton Roads home. Growing up in a family of musicians, Phil Poteat had to find his instrument. When a guitar was placed in his hand at age 21, he was sold. “There was a lot of music in my house growing up. I remember having tape recordings from the early 80s where we were singing. My parents were both great in church ministry for years. My mom was the choir director, so we always listened to southern gospel songs that we sang together as a family just for fun,” Poteat said. Poteat stayed with the guitar and opted to create covers that were a bit different. Initially not invested in performance, he endeavored to practice. “When I started playing the guitar, I didn’t really know how to move around on stage. I used the guitar as an object to hide behind while I sang. When I started, I would come home from work and practice chords, strumming, different melodies. I used those first eight months to learn the guitar like it was my second part-time job,” Poteat recalls. Despite the pain of developing calluses, Poteat stuck with his guitar and has now found his place on the acoustic music scene in Hampton Roads. Music is a way for him to give back to people. “Life just has a soundtrack. When you think about the moments in your life and your life experiences, there’s almost always some music you were listening to at that time that ties into that. I don’t think not that there’s anything else in life quite like it. Music connects so well to life that I feel like part of the reason people love listening to music so much is because it reminds you of something,” Poteat said. Now worship leader at Waters Edge Church in Yorktown, Poteat shares his faith through music. “I just love connecting with a crowd. There’s just something about connecting with a room and feeling like they’re with you, it’s magic,” Poteat says. Poteat primarily covers 70s, 80s, and 90s pop and rock from local Hampton Roads restaurants and bars. A joy for Poteat is taking songs that would never be considered acoustic and putting those songs into acoustic arrangements. “My favorite thing about cover music is taking a song that doesn’t have to be played on acoustic guitar and making an arrangement of it. One of my favorites right now is my rendition of ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston. It’s not an acoustic song at all, but I turned it into an acoustic ballad and it has a thoughtful vibe,” Poteat said. Overall, Poteat enjoys his musical journey. He remains grateful for the fact that music is what he does. “Not everyone gets paid for their hobbies. I’m very lucky and very lucky,” Poteat said. For more information on Poteat and to find out where their upcoming gigs are, visit philpoteat.com.

