Entertainment
Johnny Depp roasts Hollywood and receives a 7-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival
Actor Johnny Depp received a warm welcome and a seven-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, but he clarified in a later interview that he no longer had any use for Hollywood.
While lining up a barrage of media inquiries for the first time since winning his libel case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, he has toasted the industry that had effectively boycotted him and the media that turned his life into horribly written fantasy fiction.
Depp appeared at Cannes to promote Jeanne du Barry, his first film since the trial and was moved to tears when he received a seven-minute standing ovation after its premiere at the festival.
Johnny Depp has tears in his eyes as 'Jeanne du Barry' receives a seven-minute standing ovation after its premiere at #Cannes2023.
Variety (@Variety) May 16, 2023
Depp was then asked if he felt Hollywood had boycotted him over the accusations, and he didn’t hold back.
SHOW:
Johnny Depp: Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? When you're asked to quit a movie you're doing because of something that's just a function of vowels and consonants floating around in the air, yes you feel boycotted.
Variety (@Variety) May 17, 2023
Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? When you’re asked to quit a movie you’re doing because of something that’s just a function of vowels and consonants floating around in the air, yes you feel boycotted, Depp replied.
He went on to say that his feelings changed afterwards, however adding: Do I feel boycotted now? No not at all. But I don’t feel boycotted because I don’t think of Hollywood. I don’t really feel the need for Hollywood anymore, I don’t know about you.
Depp went on to address people who talk about his return to the big screen as if it were some kind of comeback, and he objected to the term, saying, “I keep wondering about the word back, because I haven’t been anywhere. I live about 45 minutes away, I was seated. The comeback is almost like I’m going to go out and do a tap dance my best and I hope you approve.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE DAILY WIRE APP
The Pirates of the Caribbean star also appeared to take on the hate and comments on social media, suggesting people were afraid to stand up for the truth if too many people said otherwise.
It’s a very weird and fun time when everyone wishes they could be themselves. But they can’t. Because they have to line up with the person in front of them. You want to live that kind of life, I wish you the best, Depp said. I will be somewhere on the other side.
SHOW:
It’s a very weird and fun time when everyone wishes they could be themselves. But they can’t. Because they have to line up with the person in front of them.
You want to live this kind of life, I wish you the best.
I will be somewhere on the other side.
Johnny Depp pic.twitter.com/1FnSOhQWvP
LillyJane916 (@LillyJane916) May 17, 2023
Depp concluded by lambasting the media for taking his life and turning it into fiction, saying journalism today is like someone asking a simple question like wondering how he is but still having a back- sly thought.
The majority of you who have read in the last five or six years, as far as my life and I are concerned, the majority of what you have read is fantastically and horribly written fiction, he said. The fact is, were here to talk about the movie. But it’s like asking the question, how are you? But what’s underneath in the subtext is, God, I hate you. It’s kind of a media thing.
I mean, it’s boring, isn’t it? Aren’t you fed up now? It’s strange
Johnny Depp reminds the media that the focus should be on the film, not his life, the reporting of which he calls fantastically horribly written fiction.
hundred thousand dollar bird pic.twitter.com/fA5pulOXan
LillyJane916 (@LillyJane916) May 17, 2023
He said they should be there to focus on the movies and called the other stories all the things you can stuff your shoes with or line your parrot cage with, I mean, it’s boring, don’t is this not? Aren’t you fed up now? It’s weird, he said. A hundred thousand dollar bird sings unrecorded Beatles songs, you’ll get it later, I promise.
