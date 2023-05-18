Entertainment
Coffee Lab partners with Sinag to exhibit AAPI art
Marissa Domantay has been an artist for as long as she can remember.
“I’ve always drawn,” Domantay said. “My dad said I always drew on the walls, so I guess my art started when I was a little baby.”
Domantay originally went to school majoring in math, with a minor in art, but switched to majoring in art and minoring in math after graduation. Domantay said she always had an interest in digital art and drawing, and started drawing on Nintendo 3DS.
Domantay’s skills have grown since his 3DS days. She now uses her iPad and Procreate to create her art, which ranges from Filipino-inspired graphic designs to digital drawings of mushroom forests.
Now his work is on display in the Sinag Art Exhibit at Evanston’s Coffee Lab. Sinag is an organization of Filipino-American artists, and the store will feature the exhibit throughout the month of May to celebrate Asian, South Asian and Pacific Islander American Heritage Month.
Geraldine Martinez-Benz founded Sinag during the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2021 to foster community among Filipino artists in the United States Martinez-Benz herself is a painter and moved to Evanston from the Philippines 20 years ago.
“Before (Sinag), I didn’t even know other Filipino artists personally,” Martinez-Benz said. “I just read about them.”
This is the first year that Sinag has organized an art exhibition at the Coffee Lab. Martinez-Benz said she wanted to collaborate with Coffee Lab after learning that its owner, Daniel Aquino, was Filipino.
Martinez-Benz said she hopes the exhibit will help raise awareness of the Filipino artist community in the Chicago area.
“When (people) meet Filipinos, they always immediately assume that we are nurses,” Martinez-Benz said. “But there are also artists. It’s a different look for Filipinos.
Another artist featured in the exhibit is Jose Aggari, a Filipino-American artist who works with nature to inspire his works.
Aggari said he uses a painting technique called Kut-Kut –– which he didn’t even know was a Filipino technique until recently.
For him, celebrating AAPI art is important because it is a way to embrace a shared culture by giving voice to the AAPI community.
“There is so much injustice, discrimination and violence against the AAPI community, and we are reacting to this and trying to help each other, in some way, through art “, did he declare. “It is sometimes very difficult to manage, but at least we are here and we make our voices heard within our community.”
Through Sinag, Domantay and other members visited the Field Museum and learned about Philippine history by examining fabrics, pottery, and other artifacts. Domantay said she and other Sinag members also volunteer with the Philippino American Historical Society of Chicago.
Martinez-Benz said she wanted to create a space to celebrate the art and contributions of Filipino Americans when she founded Sinag. She said –– in addition to the Coffee Lab exhibit –– Sinag is part of other AAPI month events, including the Evanston Umbrella Arts Festival.
Martinez-Benz said she has noticed an increase in awareness of Asian artists in the Chicago area, which she hopes will continue. In April 2024, Sinag will host a gallery at the Evanston Art Center.
Domantay said she was grateful to be part of Sinag, which shows the depth of Filipino culture through art.
“I feel like AAPI representation has only been more prominent in the last few years,” Domantay said. “Showing that we are outside the stereotypes is very important.”
