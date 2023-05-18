May Special includes Vikram Veda, Bhediya and more





In case you missed it, now you can watch these popular Bollywood movies this weekend. Interestingly, all the movies have been released or will be released in the month of May. Then you are not far behind the bandwagon! This romantic comedy became a box office smash hit in the first quarter of the year 2023. After Pathaan, it was the only Bollywood movie that hit more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. The story tells of a couple who fall in love and later doubt each other about betrayal. How will they react to situations on the family front? You can watch this movie on netflix NOW. Vikram Veda shows a typical cat and mouse chase between a policeman and a gangster. The film is directed by PushkarGayathri and jointly produced by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films and Jio Studios. Last year, it was released in theaters in September and earned Rs 100 crores at the box office, making it a commercially successful film. You can watch this movie now on JioCinema on May 12. Bhediya is set to premiere on May 26 on JioCinema. Starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, Bhediya is a fictional film in which a man transforms into a werewolf and struggles to survive in a human-dominated world. This film is directed by Amar Kaushik. Bhediya official poster From the outside, a police case seems like a pointless matter without any seriousness. But, from the inside, Kathal’s story has a lot more to say to society. Starring Rajpal Yadav and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles, the story of Kathal is about a local politician whose prized jackfruit trees have disappeared from his garden. A young policewoman, Sanya, desperately tries to solve this strange case to prove that she is worthy of her position. Will she be able to do it? The mystery will be unveiled on May 19 of this week exclusively on Netflix. Starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, this upcoming film is about a self-proclaimed god-man who engages in several wrongdoings without fear of the law. The movie’s trailer consists of footage that gives viewers the feeling that the man is wealthy and politically well-connected. However, times change and so do situations. In a shocking case, the godman is charged under various sections, including the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO). He feels he has nothing to fear until he meets a lawyer. In the film, lead actor Manoj Bajpayee tries out the role of a lawyer who aims to win a case against this powerful man-god accused of assaulting a minor. Will Bajpayee succeed in his mission? The mystery will be solved on May 23 only on ZEE5. Stay tuned for more news!

