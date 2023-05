Small Banner plane crashes near Hollywood mall, pilot dies

At least one person was killed after a plane crashed in Hollywood on Wednesday afternoon, CBS News reported. The plane crashed near a shopping mall. Arlene Satchell, who is a spokeswoman for the airport, said, quoted by Sun Sentinel, that preliminary information shows the plane took off from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. As quoted by US-based media, the Federal Aviation Administration statement revealed that authorities said the Piper single-engine plane crashed at 450 N Park Road near Hollywood Boulevard at approximately 12:45 p.m. local). “Upon impact, the aircraft was completely engulfed in flames and firefighters responded to extinguish the blaze. It appeared to be a single-engine aircraft with a deceased person inside,” said city ​​spokeswoman Deanne Bettineschi, quoted by the media. The plane was completely enveloped in flames when Hollywood Fire Rescue arrived, and Chopper4 watched firefighters douse the burned remains of the plane with foam from above. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the pilot who lost his life was the sole occupant of the plane. The identity and other details of the pilot were not available. The plane was seen bouncing in the viral video before crashing. Trigger Warning: Some readers may find this video disturbing. Discretion is advised. The pilot was “a hero” As quoted by CBS News, Rhonda Martinez said she saw the plane before it crashed. She said: “I saw the plane flying low to the left and I saw yellow and the plane with a banner and it looked like it was losing altitude because it was descending and it looked like terribly low for an airplane to fly.” “Honestly, my dad was in flight school at one point and I know the plane that was flying had issues. I feel terrible because I was born and raised here. It’s heartbreaking .” As quoted by Sun Sentinel, Karen Schiff said she was driving north on North Park Road when she saw the plane. Schiff works for Memorial Healthcare System at an outpatient center near Target. Schiff said it appeared the pilot was attempting to maneuver the plane into making an emergency landing in a safe location away from the busiest routes. “I think the pilot was trying to avoid as many people as possible because he knew he was going to crash. He’s a hero. He did everything he could,” Schiff said. “The flames were so hot so fast that everything burned down. All that’s left is the skeleton of the plane,” Schiff added. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/small-banner-plane-crashes-near-shopping-plaza-in-hollywood-pilot-died-593480 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos