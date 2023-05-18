PVR-Inox Downing Shutters On 50 Screens After Massive Losses What It Reveals About Bollywood Health

PVR-Inox, the leading multiplex chain operator, has announced plans to close 50 screens and reported a net loss of Rs 333 crore for the quarter ended March.

In its Investor Update for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the company, which was formed after the merger of the country’s two leading multiplex operators, PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure, said: The company plans to close around 50 screens over the next 6 months.

PVR-Inox controls a third of the box office market share in India. According to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities, PVR-Inox controls 18 percent screen share (43 percent share in multiplex screens in India) and 30 percent box office share (more than 50 percent multiplex box office share).

In a post-earnings presentation, PVR-Inox said the contribution of Bollywood films to its box office share, including Hindi-Urdu dubbed versions of other languages, fell to 51% during the year. fiscal year 23, compared to 60% in the pre-pandemic period.

Ironically, development came just a few months after the release of Pathanethan filmmakers and analysts with a net box office collection of Rs 530 crore, surpassing Bahubali 2.

Before Pathane, Brahmastra: First part Shivawas a blockbuster.

The announcement raised alarm bells in Bollywood and related businesses. Since then, prominent market watchers have started speculating that the Mumbai-based Urdu-Hindi industry might be .

In two articles last year (here and here), these authors detailed how the Bollywood industry has collapsed and may be facing imminent demise.

Given the company’s recent announcement, here’s where Bollywood seems to be at the moment:

PathaneMediated success

Given its market share, the success and failure of PVR-Inox can be seen as representative of the success and failure of Bollywood itself. A supposedly massive success like Pathane should have boosted the activity of PVR-Inox, but instead caused it massive losses.

As of Q4FY23, net PVR loss is Rs 334 crore; the corresponding figure for Q4FY22 was Rs 105.5 crore. Its revenue in Q4FY23 is Rs 1,164.9 crore, almost double from Rs 578.7 crore in Q4FY22.

This suggests that the profitability per ticket has decreased significantly.

We remember that at the height of Pathanes announced success, ticket prices were reduced, and buy 1 get 1 free offers. Additionally, the public relations and marketing efforts expended on the film were on an unprecedented scale.

All this may have increased the cost so much that despite the increase in sales, the losses for the company are much higher than before.

The PVR-Inox share price has continued to fall since the release of Pathanehitting a new 52-week low on Tuesday after its fourth quarter figures for fiscal year 23.

Interestingly, the PVR-Inox share price also fell steadily after the release of brahmastra last year in a similar way. It reversed slightly in December when Drishyam 2 a scene-by-scene remake of a hit Malayalam film has become a hit.

These authors then wrote that the success of Drishyam 2 is just bad news for Bollywood as the film represents everything that is the antithesis of what has been Bollywood’s recipe for success so far.

A company’s stock price represents investors’ expectations of total future earnings. The drop in PVR-Inoxs stock price suggests that the investor is afraid, rather than happy, of the flurry of industry announcements about upcoming movies.

The success of The history of Kerala is unlikely to stop this downward slide as the film represents everything Bollywood does not. In fact, the film, like The Kashmir Files, received a cold response from the Bollywood fraternity. Unless Bollywood announces a slew of films with similar themes, the success of such films is just bad news for the industry.

The big-budget, big-star movies slated for release this year are Adipurush featuring Telugu actor Prabhas from Bahubali fame; Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, jawan And Soak with Shah Rukh Khan and tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

Recent movies by these actors Circus And Jayeshbhai Jordaar featuring Ranveer, Shamshera with Ranbir and Someone’s brother, someone’s life featuring Salman failed miserably at the box office.

jawan is repeatedly postponed; From its original June 2 release date, the film was initially pushed back to late June, but an announcement last week said the film would be released in September.

For Adipurushthe filmmakers were forced to rework the graphics and postpone its release for five months after its January teaser sparked a public backlash for poor quality.

Another movie coming out this year that has become mired in controversy is Satyaprem ki Katha with Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani. The film’s original title “Satyanarayan Ki Katha” has been criticized for mocking the religious beliefs of Hindus.

Critics and influencers mislead the public, manipulate the market

Even before the movie Pathane was released, a number of influencers and a series of media articles called advance bookings a tight slap in the face for the #BoycottBollywood gang. Then came the calls for revenge watching to make the film a success, if only to beat the hashtags online.

Such an item, India time, praised SRK fans who braved the morning cold and stood for hours in long queues to watch the film to avenge Shah Rukh Khans criticism. The article quoted viewers to say they thought the film was trash.

A sentiment has been stirred against the so-called Boycott Bollywood gang for doing the act of buying a ticket and watching Pathane look like a contribution to a social revolution.

Film critics who should have rated the film on originality and quality of content given its budget of over Rs 225 crore and told the truth to the audience, instead seemed to be acting as PR agents for the film in their imaginary battle against a virtual movement.

Following the release of the teaser for the film itself, several videos surfaced on social media suggesting that several of the film’s action sequences, dialogue, and songs were a little too inspired by existing cinematic works.

Since the film’s release, social media has been full of plagiarism evidence and discussions regarding the film, and how almost all acclaimed or lucrative creative works in Bollywood feature such inspirations.

Bollywood has faced allegations of plagiarism since its inception and it definitely creates disenchantment.

This raises a big question mark over film critics who ignore this most fundamental criterion for evaluating all artistic originality.

The result is visible to all. With such market manipulation tactics, the public’s confidence in the quality of the product as well as the credibility of reviewers and trade analysts has diminished. The correct term for the current market collapse is therefore the price correction.

Bollywoods continue to reject anti-Bollywood sentiment proves costly

Earlier this year, a group of Bollywood actors met with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and publicly asked him to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and stop the Boycott Bollywood hashtag on social networks. social. Actor Suniel Shetty said the hashtags would stop if the government wished.

As previously stated by these authors, Shetty’s statement exposed the Bollywood industry’s mindset of denying the underlying reasons for the movement and their ignorance of those driving it.

Well, the movement is driven by the public and the trigger is problematic Bollywood content, which the industry continues to deny, blaming it on political conspiracy instead.

As stated, some of the reasons that led to the precipitous downfall of Bollywood are:

Selective activism on social issues, religious spread that favors the interests of neighboring countries and harms India internally, a long legacy of mocking Hindu beliefs and customs, arrogance on the part of stars who are almost all from families with a long legacy in Bollywood, lack of creative talent and hard work, disproportionate reliance on a group of men who take home an exorbitant chunk of the budget, complete disconnect between stars and audiences, and evidence of serial plagiarism.

Had Bollywood recognized this reality, its biggies would have humbly reached out to the social media influencers leading the anti-Bollywood movement for discussions and conversations.

It is well known that one of the first and among the main drivers of the movement is the fanbase of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died mysteriously in June 2020. Bollywood biggies should have met members of the Sushants family who continue to demand a top-level probe in his death.

The industry should also have devised a mechanism to remove content that hurt the feelings of the majority population, which has long been the butt of jokes in Urdu-Hindi films.